Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Truly Secure, the leading cybersecurity provider in the Middle East, has announced its partnership with Edify; the immersive learning platform for higher education and enterprise training. The partnership aims to ensure availability and data security for Edify’s users.

Edify utilizes the metaverse to level up skills training and learning outcomes through limitless access to richly immersive educational experiences. With the demand for cyber security at an all-time high, and more specifically with the educational sector facing the most attacks, the partnership is in line with Truly Secure’s aim to consistently increase security for businesses within the region and beyond.

Truly Secure will ensure Edify’s software and content development team as well as end-users of the platform remain protected from potential data breaches, reinforcing confidence within the sector. Truly Secure’s vast experience in handling digital transformation through cyber security, modern workplace and cloud services will enable Edify to grow and reach a global user base in a safe and sustainable manner.

The partnership between Truly Secure and Edify came into fruition shortly after witnessing the increasing demand for technology within the education sector. The growing trend for students to access educational content with the click of a button from anywhere in the world has accelerated the need for innovative security solutions.

Truly Secure offers strategy, data center, cloud services, cybersecurity, and DevOps to build modern workplaces, ensuring companies are provided with the optimal technological solutions. Mitchell Mobayed, the Co-Founder of Truly Secure, comments, “We look forward to further developing our partnership with Edify to provide the company with peace of mind about their IT infrastructure. This will enable Edify to focus their energy on offering learners around the world the opportunity to further their education through the use of technology.”

Edify empowers future-ready learning and skills training through boundaryless access to immersive content, experiences, and collaboration. Edify’s platform works across devices and geographies. Learners can access immersive content in-person and remotely, with or without access to VR hardware. According to The Century Foundation, “science provides important critical thinking and problem-solving skills that students need in today’s world; the typical cost of a science lab that would accommodate 24 students is approximately $323,000, and many schools simply can’t afford it.” Edify is able to play a huge role in providing students with access to educational opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach. Chris Bryson, the Co-Founder & COO, comments, “We welcome Truly Secure’s partnership in supporting our growth and look forward to having them by our side as technology advances, and risks arise. We understand the importance of IT security and trust our partnership will alleviate any risks we may encounter.”

The partnership will also lead to immersive training content for cybersecurity made available on the Edify platform.