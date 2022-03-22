Trukkin, the fast growing techno-logistics company headquartered in Dubai, won the Transport and Logistics Middle East’s (TLME) ‘Most Innovative Truck Aggregation Solutions Provider Award’. The unique awards by TLME used a public voting system that garnered thousands of votes from across the region with Trukkin coming out as a clear winner.

Rajesh Nair, Head of Sales and Operations at Trukkin in the region, received the award on behalf of company’s Founder and CEO Janardan Dalmia. On this occasion, Dalmia said, “When we started Trukkin back in 2017, little did we know that the startup will cover so much ground in just a few short years. Trukkin’s strong year on year growth, its ability to enter and capture new markets and bring all transportation stakeholders in one place, are the result of the team’s relentless efforts to change the logistics ecosystem. We are thankful to Transport and Logistics Middle East and the people who voted for Trukkin for leading to this momentous win.”

The award recognises companies that kept cargo moving and turned supply chain related challenges during the pandemic into an opportunity by focusing on innovative, technology-driven solutions to meet the demands of a changing world. Additionally, a simple yet powerful user interface and depth of functionality and data reliability were some of the defining characteristics of the winning innovation.

This is not the first time that Trukkin has won an award. In its short existence, the company has bagged numerous accolades including the Best Brands 2021 UAE Edition and Road Transporter of the Year 2019, among several others.

Since its founding in 2017, Trukkin has used technology to reinvent and rebuild the logistics ecosystem. The company’s seamless, powerful products enable faster delivery, a consistent and reliable system, and a transparent platform for both truckers and shippers. Trukkin’s non-asset-based road network simplifies the entire process by extending flexibility, maximizing shippers’ ability to find a transporter, accelerating delivery, and reducing direct and indirect costs.

-Ends-