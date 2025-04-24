Waʼed Ventures and Dar Ventures participated in the round. The funding will accelerate TruBuildʼs expansion across Saudi Arabia and into global markets.

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: TruBuild, the AI-powered construction technology startup focused on preventing delays and unexpected costs in project delivery, has successfully closed a $1 million seed round. The round included participation from Waʼed Ventures, the $500 million venture capital arm of Saudi Aramco, Dar Ventures, the venture arm of Dar, as well as Plug & Play Ventures, OQAL, Taz Investment, and strategic angel investors including Simon Moon, former CEO of Atkins Middle East. TruBuild received an early investment from Antler MENAP as part of the cohort in Riyadh 2023.

“We fully believe in TruBuildʼs mission to eliminate costly project changes and variations, in line with our mission to invest in impactful businesses in the construction sector.ˮ Anas Algahtani said, Wa'ed Ventures.

“TruBuild is combining the best of British construction expertise with cutting edge Saudi AI R&D to support therealisation of the Saudi Vision 2030 and beyondˮ Matt Jones said, Saudi British Joint Business Council.

Addressing One of Constructionʼs Most Expensive Challenges

Every year, project changes and cost overruns lead to more than $1.6 trillion in unplanned expenses worldwide, equivalent to 15% of total project costs.

TruBuildʼs AI platform works quietly in the background, analysing project data to spot risks early and provide real-time insights. It integrates directly with tools teams already use, helping project owners, consultants and contractors stay aligned, make decisions faster, and reduce back-and-forth.

“Weʼre not here to disrupt for the sake of it,ˮ said Bisrat Degefa, CEO of TruBuild. “Weʼre here to make everyday decisions easier through objective data, and to help project teams avoid the kinds of issues theyʼve faced for years.ˮ

“With the backing of thoughtful investors and strategic partners, weʼre focused on solving real pain points for teams in the field and weʼre proud to contribute to a more predictable and transparent construction process, creating the next paradigm shift in construction technology.ˮ

TruBuild is working with major organisations in Saudi Arabia, including Osool Real Estate Company.Its approach is an integral part of digital strategy, allowing Osool to procure and develop projects more efficiently.

Next Steps for TruBuild

The seed funding will be used to enhance TruBuildʼs AI platform, grow its engineering and commercial teams, and scale its impact across Saudi Arabia and abroad.

About TruBuild

TruBuild is a construction technology company using artificial intelligence to reduce inefficiencies, improve collaboration, and prevent project variations. The platform helps teams:

✔ Speed up tender evaluations, contract awards, and change management by up to 80%

✔ Minimise unexpected changes and scope creep

✔ Deliver projects with greater accuracy, fewer delays, and improved cost control

TruBuild is founded by professionals with decades of hands-on experience in construction and technology:

brings over 15 years of experience in the construction industry, having held leadership roles across major regions, including the UK, US, LATAM, and MENA. He has been integral to the delivery of multi-billion dollar projects worldwide. As CEO and Co-Founder of TruBuild, Bisrat leverages his deep industry experience to accelerate project delivery by empowering teams with AI-driven automation for project planning and execution. Prior to TruBuild, Bisrat served as Global Director at AtkinsRealis, a global engineering consultancy, and as Director Head of Construction Digital Solutions at Gleeds, where he honed his expertise in digital transformation within the construction sector.

Dr. Sari Sabban is the Co-founder & CTO of TruBuild, bringing 15 years of research experience to the role. He received two Fulbright scholarships to Duke University for AI research. As a former assistant professor, he specialized in machine learning, computational structural biology, and biomolecular simulations. His achievements include a patent for a computationally designed anti-allergy vaccine, delivering a TEDx talk on AI in biology. At TruBuild, he oversees the company's technological and scientific advancements, applying his expertise in AI and computational methodologies to transform the construction industry

For media enquiries, partnerships, or investment opportunities : hello@trubuild.io