Dubai, UAE - Tropical Mist Villa, the latest addition to the prestigious Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali, sets a new standard of coastal living in Dubai. Developed by Nakheel, these opulent 6-bedroom beachfront villas redefine luxury, offering residents a harmonious blend of exquisite architecture, lavish amenities, and breathtaking surroundings.

Nestled along the pristine shores of Palm Jebel Ali, each villa is a masterpiece of design, boasting a tasteful and neutral color palette that amplifies natural light and creates an ambiance of spaciousness. Spread across three levels, these homes feature five generously sized bedrooms, a family room, a rooftop lounge, and a terrace. From the sophisticated marble fixtures to the European-inspired finishing touches, every detail exudes refinement and elegance.



Key Features and Amenities

The villas offer an array of key features and amenities, including private pools for luxurious relaxation, exclusive beach access for unparalleled convenience, and a spa retreat for indulgent self-care. Residents can also enjoy stunning sunset views from the Sunset Lounge, engage in water sports activities, and benefit from personalized concierge services. Additionally, the property boasts a yoga pavilion, beach bar, and fitness center, ensuring a well-rounded lifestyle experience.



Highlights

● Direct access to Palm Jebel Ali's private beach

● Open-plan living and dining areas for entertainment and relaxation

● Fully equipped kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances

● Spacious bedrooms with en-suite bathrooms and private balconies

● Private pool and terrace for outdoor enjoyment

● Stunning views of the Arabian Gulf and Palm Jebel Ali skyline



“Tropical Mist Villa, nestled within the prestigious Beach Collection at Palm Jebel Ali, represents the epitome of luxury coastal living in Dubai, offering residents an unparalleled lifestyle experience. With its prime location along the pristine shores of Palm Jebel Ali, residents enjoy direct access to the private beach and captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. From its breathtaking architecture to its lavish amenities, every aspect of Tropical Mist Villa has been meticulously crafted to exceed the expectations of discerning homeowners," says Soliman Hossameldin, Director of Digital Marketing at D&B Properties.



Nearby Attractions

Tropical Mist Villa residents are privileged to have a plethora of attractions and amenities within close reach. Just a short drive away, Motiongate Dubai offers exhilarating adventures, perfect for a day of family fun. Ibn Battuta Mall, a premier shopping destination, is conveniently located only 25 minutes from the villa, providing access to a wide array of retail outlets and dining options. For culinary enthusiasts, Khan City restaurant beckons with its tantalizing flavors, just a 26-minute drive from the island. Additionally, the renowned Famous Outlet Village, situated 22 kilometers away, promises a delightful shopping experience with its selection of designer brands and discounted goods. Whether seeking entertainment, shopping, or dining, Tropical Mist Villa provides easy access to an abundance of attractions to cater to every preference.



Payment Plan

Residents of Tropical Mist Villa benefit from a flexible payment plan, with payments structured as follows: 20% upon booking, followed by 10% installments for the 2nd to 7th installments, and concluding with the remaining 20% upon handover.



Floor Plan

Each villa boasts a spacious layout, encompassing 6 bedrooms along with a family room, roof lounge, and terrace. The ground floor features a balcony/terrace/porch, while the first and second floors each offer their own balcony/terrace. Additionally, the villa includes a covered garage complete with a pergola for added convenience and functionality.



About Nakheel Developers

Established in 2000, Nakheel Developers has been at the forefront of Dubai's real estate landscape, with groundbreaking projects such as the Palm Jumeirah and The World Islands. Renowned for innovation and excellence, Nakheel continues to shape the urban fabric of Dubai, contributing to its growth and global recognition.