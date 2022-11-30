In its continuous pursuit of excellence, Tristar Group's UAE operations won the prestigious Taqdeer Award in the 4-Star category at a glittering ceremony held on November 29 at Dubai World Trade Center.

The Taqdeer Award was launched under the directive of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and the Chairman of the Executive Council.

The award recognizes and rewards companies for excellence in labor relations including labor policies, facilities and infrastructure, health and safety, labor security, and recruitment and wages, among others. Tristar was assessed by independent assessors from the Taqdeer Award office with respect to all these parameters. The company will receive incentives from Dubai Government as a 4-Star rated winner.

Tristar had won 3-Star award last year and the 4-Star award demonstrates the company’s belief in continuous improvement as well as in ensuring the happiness and wellness of its labor force to promote customer satisfaction. Winning the 4-Star award is also testimony to Tristar’s leadership’s vision and management towards creating the best-in-class environment for employees to excel and continue to position the company as a partner of choice.

Tristar Group CEO Eugene Mayne said: "Our employees are our pillars and we are committed to the welfare of our blue collar workers. We are very honored to receive this award which will help us understand where we are and also benchmark against best in class companies in terms of worker happiness and welfare.”

-Ends-