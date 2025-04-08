Dubai, UAE: Trippido has officially launched its online platform, offering a streamlined approach to travel bookings for individual travelers and travel professionals. The platform provides comprehensive services, including activity and event tickets, visa processing, accommodations, transportation, and vacation rentals—making trip planning more accessible and efficient.

Established in 2021 as an offline service provider in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Ras Al Khaimah, Trippido has since expanded its operations globally. It now serves Thailand, Turkey, Malaysia, Singapore, and other destinations.

“Trippido was born out of a need to simplify a fragmented industry,” said Tushar Kharbanda, Founder and CEO of Trippido. “As a traveler myself, I noticed how scattered travel services were—multiple platforms, inconsistent pricing, and complicated processes. We built Trippido to address these inefficiencies, offering a unified platform where travelers and agents can access everything seamlessly. Our goal is to simplify travel and give our partners better margins and control over their bookings.”

For individual travelers, Trippido simplifies the process of booking experiences and essential travel services in one place. With its user-friendly interface, travelers can easily access a variety of curated experiences, from adventure activities to cultural tours, while enjoying transparent pricing and reliable customer support.

As Trippido transitions online, it continues to uphold the same level of service that has earned the trust of its customers.

A long-time Trippido customer, Khalid Al Mansouri shared his perspective on the transition to an online platform: “I’ve been using Trippido’s services offline for a while now, and they’ve always provided a hassle-free experience. Knowing that the same reliability and convenience are now available online makes me confident that Trippido’s platform will be a game-changer for many travelers like me.”

Trippido’s B2B portal provides an all-in-one solution for travel agencies to manage client bookings more efficiently. With access to a broad selection of travel services, agencies can streamline operations, reduce administrative workload, and offer more competitive travel options to their clients.

Early users of the B2B portal appreciate its efficiency. One of the partners, V Agrawal, Director, 3G Online Services, shared his experience: “Before Trippido, managing bookings meant juggling multiple platforms with unclear pricing structures and frustrating user interfaces. The independent dashboard provides an amazing experience, allowing us to manage bookings, access real-time pricing, and secure better margins. This level of control and transparency makes a huge difference in how we serve our clients.”

With its official launch, Trippido aims to bridge the gap between traditional and digital travel services, offering a platform that caters to the evolving needs of travelers and industry professionals alike. Travelers and agencies can now experience a simplified, more efficient way to plan and book travel through Trippido.

