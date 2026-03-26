The partnership supports Trip.com’s global expansion, unlocking growth in key markets like Saudi Arabia, Japan, the UK, and North America.

Together, the companies are building a more intuitive travel booking experience, supporting the tourism industry as it scales in an increasingly digital economy.

Middle East: Checkout.com, a leading global digital payment company, today announced a strategic partnership with international travel service provider Trip.com. The collaboration supports Trip.com’s global expansion by enabling high performing payments and an effortless booking experience for its customers around the world as they plan their next adventure online.

Trip.com is a global travel platform offering hotel reservations, flights, trains, car rentals, attractions and more. Part of Trip.com Group, it operates in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions. With a mission to pursue the perfect trip for a better world, Trip.com Group is focused on enhancing travel experiences through innovation and localized service. The partnership with Checkout.com directly supports that goal by streamlining the payment journey across global markets. By leveraging Checkout.com's flexible infrastructure and localized acquiring capabilities, Trip.com can deliver high performing, smooth transactions, enabling travelers around the world to book with greater ease.

The partnership marks a turning point in Trip.com’s global payment strategy. Through Checkout.com, Trip.com is implementing digital card payment services in key markets such as the UK, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, with plans to expand this offering into new regions including North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. By deploying Checkout.com’s localized acquiring solutions, Trip.com aims to significantly improve payment acceptance rates and reduce operational costs, while providing global travelers with more convenient payment options.

Looking ahead, both parties will explore the integration of diverse local payment methods beyond online card payments, including e-wallets and bank transfers, to meet the varied needs of consumers across different markets and accelerate Trip.com's global growth. Having adopted Standalone 3DS for authentication to enhance payment performance and security, Trip.com will also explore Vault for secure card storage, Identity Verification (IDV), and issuing solutions. These technologies will help streamline payment flows and offer greater flexibility as Trip.com scales globally.

Wang Zhe, Vice President of Trip.com Group, said: “As a global travel platform, providing a fast and reliable payment experience is essential to meeting the expectations of our users and supporting our international growth. Checkout.com’s global acquiring capabilities and modular technology give us the flexibility to tailor our payment strategy by market – improving success rates, reducing costs, and ultimately delivering a better experience for our customers. This partnership strengthens our ability to innovate at speed and scale as we connect travelers with the world around them.”

Brian Sze, President of Checkout.com Asia Pacific, said: “As one of the fastest-growing travel platforms globally, Trip.com is at the forefront of digital travel, and we’re proud to support its global expansion with the payment infrastructure needed to thrive in today’s digital economy. Our collaboration goes beyond processing transactions – it's about co-creating a payment strategy that drives performance, reduces friction, and supports the growth of the tourism industry through digital innovation.”

About Checkout.com

Checkout.com processes payments for thousands of companies that shape the digital economy. Our global digital payments network supports over 145 currencies and delivers high-performance payment solutions across the world, processing billions of transactions annually. In 2025, Checkout.com processed more than $300bn in ecommerce payments volume.

We help enterprise merchants boost acceptance rates, combat fraud, and turn payments into a major revenue driver. Headquartered in London and with 19 offices worldwide, Checkout.com is trusted by leading brands such as Spotify, HelloFresh, eBay, Uber, Pinterest, Vinted, Klarna, Financial Times, and Sony.

Checkout.com. Where the world checks out.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 24 languages across 39 countries and regions in 35 local currencies. Offering an extensive hotel and flight network of more than 1.5 million hotels and flights from over 640 airlines, along with over 300,000 attraction and tour products, Trip.com covers 3,400 airports in 220 countries and regions. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service helps to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit Trip.com.