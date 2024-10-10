Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In line with its commitment to fostering economic growth and empowerment through constant innovation, Trip.com Group will share its vision for the future of travel and showcase its pioneering efforts to revolutionise the travel experience at the SuperBridge Summit 2024. Trip.com Group will also serve as the event’s title partner, highlighting its dedication to driving collaboration within the sector.

This collaboration is particularly significant and timely, given the insights from the World Travel and Tourism Council's Economic Impact Survey 2024, which reveals that the UAE tourism sector contributed 11.7 percent to the GDP in 2023 and is expected to continue its growth trajectory. With over 809,000 jobs supported — around 1 in 9 jobs in the UAE — Trip.com Group’s involvement underscores the essential role of tourism in contributing to the economy and highlights the need for innovative solutions to enhance the travel experience.

As an industry leader, Trip.com Group pioneers and leverages cutting-edge solutions which are redefining how people travel. At the SuperBridge Summit 2024, it will contribute by sharing its expertise and innovative solutions, with the aim of working collaboratively to drive the future of travel and empower communities worldwide. Through this partnership, Trip.com Group seeks to connect with partners and peers to enhance the customer experience, share innovations and trends that are transforming the sector, and to shape a shared vision for the future of travel.

Trip.com Group will host an exclusive session at the summit titled ‘Human Connections in the Digital Age’, led by Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group. Against the backdrop of unprecedented digital connectivity, this session will examine the enduring importance of genuine human connections and interactions, and discuss how large-scale global events can contribute to fostering cross-cultural understanding.

Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, stated: ‘At Trip.com Group, our mission is to pursue the perfect trip for a better world. We are thrilled to support the SuperBridge Summit 2024 in its efforts to drive collaboration and innovation towards this goal. We eagerly anticipate sharing our vision and initiatives with industry peers. Through continuous investment and innovation, we aim to shape an exciting and prosperous future for travel together.’

Trip.com Group utilises cutting-edge solutions to enhance travel experiences. For instance, the adoption of an innovative live-streaming model has set new industry standards in enhancing engagement with customers, and has achieved over 2.1 billion cumulative views since its launch in 2020.

The leading one-stop travel service provider has also leveraged emerging technologies and innovative solutions to boost its customer service. By integrating artificial intelligence to handle routine requests, according to the Trip.com Group Environmental, Social and Governance Report 2023, the company has saved 500,000 hours of waiting time for customers in 2023. Similarly, its AI assistant, TripGenie, has addressed over 1 million enquiries since its launch in 2023.

Vanessa Xu, Co-Founder of SuperBridge Council, said: ‘We are delighted to partner with Trip.com Group for the SuperBridge Summit 2024. The brand’s steadfast dedication to innovation to serve advancement of human connectivity align seamlessly with the summit’s mission to foster growth economically and socially, and to contribute to betterment of the world for next generations across people.’

The SuperBridge Summit, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) and the SuperBridge Council will be held on 15-16 October 2024 at the One&Only One Za’abeel Hotel, Dubai. The second edition of the summit held under the theme ‘Innovate for Next Gen,’ will explore a variety of factors influencing the direction of the world economy.

About SuperBridge Summit

The summit is a pioneering platform aimed at fostering collaboration and innovation among the world's fastest growing economies. The summit connects, ignites and unites leaders from all walks of life to magnify under-represented voices, give centre stage to vast opportunities from Global East and Global South, and catalyses meaningful actions, rendering them both visible and impactful on a global scale. The event will provide a platform for business leaders, investors, and policymakers to exchange insights and identify new opportunities for cooperation in sectors such as technology, manufacturing, energy, life sciences, mobility, commerce, and agriculture. The event will bring together an esteemed group of global leaders from China, South Korea, India, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Nigeria, Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia, the United Arab Emirates and other GCC countries.

The summit will be held in Dubai, UAE, and is expected to attract widespread attention from the international business community.

About Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC):

A global business facilitator since 1979, Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is home to the region’s leading purpose-built convention and exhibition centre. DWTC provides a platform for connecting people, products, innovation and ideas from around the world through a dynamic calendar of international trade exhibitions and its own roster of sector leading mega events. As a designated free zone, complemented by award-winning commercial real estate, DWTC plays an integral role in Dubai and the region’s growth story. Since its inauguration, DWTC has hosted over 6,000 events, with an estimated economic output of AED 248 billion, attracting over 38 million business visitors to Dubai.

About SuperBridge Council

SuperBridge Council is an apolitical, open, diverse and multi-culture global organization comprised of a group of renowned business entrepreneurs, social and cultural leaders around the world. The Council ignites, connects and unites future-minded, action-oriented leaders from the world’s fastest growing economies across industries and cultures to discover facts and opportunities that are under-heard, under-appreciated and under-represented. SuperBridge Council works in partnership with business entrepreneurs, corporates, regulatory agencies and institutions to promote productive networks, to stimulate knowledge sharing and creative thinking, to collaborate across disciplines and businesses, and to drive growth and prosperities via realization of vast human potentials.

SuperBridge Council was founded by Ms. Vanessa Xu and Mr. Shane Tedjarati together with a group of achieved leaders from diverse backgrounds. Ms. Vanessa Xu leads the Council’s role in SuperBridge Summit.

