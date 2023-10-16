Dubai, UAE: – Café Society, the culinary homegrown gem is ecstatic to announce its prestigious accolade for the year 2023: the ‘Trip Advisor Travelers' Choice Award’. This incredible achievement marks the third consecutive year that Café Society has received this esteemed honor, firmly establishing itself as a favorite among diners and travelers alike.

The Travelers' Choice Award by Trip Advisor is a prestigious accolade honoring restaurants that consistently offer a well-rounded and exceptional experience to global travelers. This recognition is based on the genuine experiences of those who have explored diverse culinary adventures.

To cater to every unique taste and preference, this gem located in the heart of Marina exudes the elegance of Art Deco with a celebration of artistic creativity. The opulent interior sets the perfect stage for a stylish dining experience; whether in the mood for a lavish meal, a casual bite, or a relaxed get-together with friends.

Café Society was previously the winner of the ‘World Luxury Restaurant Awards’ and has created an impact with its warm hospitality, excellent service, and delicious menu filled with true culinary creations. When looking for a little afternoon indulgence or a breakfast delight to start the morning right; the restaurant always excels with outstanding quality. Among the customer favorites are Eggs Benedict, Caprese Salad, Napolitano Pizza, Lemon Chicken Breast, Wagyu Rib-Eye, Mediterranean Seafood Paella, Portobello Truffle Risotto, Caged Warm Apple Pie, Art Deco Tiramisu, and their signature Chocolate Dulce de Leche.

“We are thrilled and honored to have won the 2023 Travelers' Choice Award. This award acknowledges the dedication of our Café Society team. Achieving this recognition for the third consecutive time motivates us to enhance our offerings for our guests and potential clients. We extend our thanks to all the guests who took the time to share their reviews on TripAdvisor and our amazing staff who worked tirelessly to make this possible”, comments Walid Al Awa, General Manager of Tamani Marina Hotel.

Being a homegrown eatery based in Dubai Marina, Café Society has truly set the standard for creativity and quality service. From creating new dishes that will catch the spotlight to ensuring that a lively ambiance always remains, this third award will be the leading light and motivating factor in all the restaurant’s future endeavors.

Tel: +971 4 318 3755 | Email: info@cafesociety.ae | Website: www.cafesociety.ae | Instagram: @cafesocietydxb

