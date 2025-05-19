Dubai, UAE: Following the success of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, Ras Al Khaimah’s first-ever branded residences, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni is set to push boundaries even further – elevating waterfront living on Al Marjan Island to exquisite new heights.

The spectacular three-building project is being undertaken by DURAR OCTA – the powerhouse collaboration between DURAR Group and leading development management firm OCTA Development.

Building on the triumph of Moonstone, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni introduces an amplified living experience through the Trio Effect – three podium levels, three pools, three restaurants, and three lobbies – all meticulously designed to create an immersive, resort-like lifestyle, enriched by over 25 world-class amenities.

Missoni’s distinctive design philosophy once again takes centre stage, transforming interiors into bold, dynamic expressions of colour, pattern, and fluid architectural aesthetics. Seamlessly blending creative artistry with the tranquility of Al Marjan Island, the development is crafted to offer a sophisticated and serene residential experience.

Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer of Marjan, expressed his appreciation for the new project: “Al Marjan Island continues to attract world-class brands and developers, reinforcing its status as a premier luxury destination. The addition of Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni reflects our vision for Ras Al Khaimah as a thriving hub for high-end real estate and investment.”

Alberto Caliri, Creative Director at Missoni, emphasised the project’s significance: “We are thrilled to continue this journey with DURAR OCTA. Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni builds upon the remarkable success of Moonstone, offering a refined extension of the Missoni-branded residential experience – where iconic design meets exclusive waterfront luxury.”

Mohammed Miqdadi, CEO of DURAR Group, highlighted the emirate’s continued rise: “Al Marjan Island is a remarkable canvas for waterfront living, and this project enhances its status as the new epicentre of luxury real estate. Trip Isle Interiors by Missoni is designed to capture the essence of blissful waterfront living. As a branded residential development with a full range of resort-style features and facilities, residents will truly enjoy the lifestyle at Trio Isle.

With Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, we set the benchmark for luxury-branded residences in Ras Al Khaimah. Now, we take that success even further, introducing an elevated concept that embodies waterfront bliss while reinforcing Ras Al Khaimah’s rise as a global luxury destination.”

Fawaz Sous, CEO of OCTA Development, reinforced the project’s significance: “Following the remarkable success of Moonstone Interiors by Missoni, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni strengthens the trust global brands place in OCTA Development to deliver exceptional, visionary projects. This development builds upon our proven expertise, bringing a bold new dimension to Al Marjan Island’s waterfront experience.”

With completion anticipated by Q1 2028, Trio Isle Interiors by Missoni solidifies Ras Al Khaimah’s standing in the world of high-end living, marking yet another milestone in the region’s unstoppable luxury evolution.

About Marjan

Marjan is the master developer of freehold property in Ras Al Khaimah, responsible for path-breaking developments such as Al Marjan Island, aimed at positioning Ras Al Khaimah as one of the region’s leading tourism and investment destinations. Mandated with developing waterfront, urban, and mountain destinations that will add to the competitiveness of the emirate, Marjan’s strategic master-planning approach is to leverage Ras Al Khaimah’s natural assets and lay the foundations for the emirate’s future expansions. Through its world-class master-planned communities in Ras Al Khaimah, Marjan attracts foreign investment as well as international visitors and positions the emirate as a strong investment and tourism hub.

About Missoni

Missoni, renowned for its excellence in Italian fashion, was founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni. A promoter of a vibrant and optimistic aesthetic, Missoni encompasses a wide range of products and projects, including ready-to-wear collections for women and men, sportswear, beachwear, textile accessories, and home furnishings. Art and craftsmanship are inseparably linked in the world of Missoni, where creativity and design are coupled with an undisputed commitment to research and artisanal experimentation, reaching its peak in the development and application of the most sophisticated techniques in the field of knitwear. The brand currently operates prestigious licenses with excellent partners in the fashion and design industry and has undertaken several real estate projects globally. In 2018, the brand entered into a partnership with the Italian Strategic Fund to enhance the visibility of its brand and the significant potential of the company.

About DURAR Group

DURAR is one of the leading property development groups in the UAE and offers a range of world-class solutions to its clients, providing development and flexibility in planning to ensure that each client receives strategic and highly personalised solutions.

DURAR excels in project planning, both commercially and environmentally, by adopting lifecycle and visibility tools to be employed in the project, and it guarantees on-time deliveries. Its expertise stretches across the entire property spectrum, including residential, commercial, retail, and industrial, specialising in a complete range of cost-effective in-house management services.

About OCTA Development

With over two decades of experience working with Dubai’s leading developers and backed by a team with extensive expertise and a tremendous network in the real estate sector, OCTA Development was born. As the premier development management firm in the industry, OCTA offers developer management services with advanced leading solutions with a focus on ‘exclusive branded residences’ for property development and the investment sector aiming to minimise risk, increase efficiency, and maximize profitability.

OCTA is a key connector in the real estate industry, linking developers with real estate agencies and executing effective sales and marketing strategies. As a master agency, OCTA manages sales transactions and ensures developers diversify their sales channels. Developers can seamlessly integrate OCTA as a comprehensive solution for all their sales, operations, and marketing needs.

Recent projects include Flora Isle, Capital One, La Mer by Elie Saab, Franck Muller Vanguard among others. The company currently has more than 100 employees and works with over 1,600 brokerage firms.