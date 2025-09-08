BloombergNEF, a global authority in renewable energy, released its latest report assessing the resilience and innovation of seven leading PV module manufacturers amid shifting market conditions. BNEF highlighted Trinasolar’s dedicated global strategy, strong bankability, pioneering technological innovation, and exceptional sustainability performance. The report shows that Trinasolar earned the highest ESG score among other PV module manufacturers (as of May 2025), reaffirming its leadership in sustainable development.

The report placed particular emphasis on PV module manufacturers’ renewable electricity usage in production. In 2024, Trinasolar implemented 47 energy-saving projects across 32 manufacturing sites. Within the production facilities, 223,794 MWh of on-site renewable electricity became a key clean power source for Trinasolar’s production processes. Alongside increasing its usage of renewable electricity, the Company continued to optimize energy consumption management, achieving significant reductions in comprehensive energy use per unit of cell and module products—down 39.51% and 40.19% respectively compared with 2020.

Meanwhile, Trinasolar’s environmental management achievements have also earned recognition from global authorities. Trinasolar’s production plants in Changzhou, Suqian, and Yancheng, China, have been listed as National Green Factories; Yiwu manufacturing facility’s “Zero-Carbon Factory (Type I)” certification in 2023 was upgraded to four stars. Product certifications include Carbon Footprint and EPD certifications from UL Solutions for all Vertex N modules, EPD and ISO 14067 certifications for Elementa 2, and a Bureau Veritas Carbon Footprint Verification for TrinaTracker Vanguard 1P. These honors highlight Trinasolar’s strength in sustainable manufacturing and its commitment to delivering lower-carbon, more sustainable solutions to clients worldwide.

BNEF’s report noted that as solar power rapidly replaces fossil fuels, investors, customers, and regulators are placing increasing emphasis on transparency and accountability in manufacturers’ sustainability performance. In recent years, Trinasolar’s ESG performance has been repeatedly recognized: In the first half of 2025, the company received multiple honors, including Bloomberg Green’s “Workplace for All,” BSI’s Standard Pioneer Award, and Silver Certification of the Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) ESG Standard for two major production facilities. These accolades underscored Trinasolar’s persistent progress in ESG management, disclosure quality, and overall sustainability performance.

Looking ahead, Trinasolar will uphold its sustainability management concept, “SOLAR,” advancing sustainable manufacturing technologies to accelerate the global transition to clean, low‑carbon energy. The Company will strengthen ESG practices, foster green supply chain collaboration, and enhance product lifecycle sustainability. We look forward to working with partners worldwide to tackle climate challenges and build a net‑zero future.

