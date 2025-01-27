Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trinasolar has announced that its cumulative shipments of 210mm modules have surpassed 170GW. Since it launched the industry’s first 210mm module in 2020, total shipments of 210mm modules in the industry had reached 380GW by December. Both the shipment volume and growth rate of 210mm modules have set new industry records.

Through extensive research into the history of silicon wafer development, Trinasolar reckoned that if wafers were to become a new industrial standard over the next decade they needed to be as much as 50% bigger. The company thus adopted the 210mm wafer as a standard. In addition, with thorough research into matters such as customer application settings, laws and regulations, and transportation methods, Trinasolar launched the innovative 210R rectangular silicon wafer modules. Trinasolar has been a staunch advocate of standardizing module sizes. The dimensions and mounting hole distances of the 210mm modules have now been officially incorporated into group standards, industry standards by the China Photovoltaic Industry Association and SEMI standards.

On the open, compatible and innovative 210mm product technology platform, Trinasolar and its partners in the PV industry continue to drive innovation. The 210mm platform has propelled the industry to achieve significant advances in module power, from 500W to 600W and then to 700W. The 210mm modules, with four keys unlocking low LCOE, set a new path for the continued reduction of LCOE.

In the era of n-type technology, 210mm product technology will continue to lead the way. In November Trinasolar unveiled i-TOPCon Ultra technology, with cell efficiency of 26.58%. With the 210mm product technology platform and proprietary i-TOPCon technology, the efficiency of i-TOPCon cells is expected to exceed 27%. Combining the 210mm product technology platform, n-type TOPCon technology and perovskite tandem cells, the TOPCon + perovskite tandem technology is poised to break the 30% cell efficiency barrier and lead the industry into the 800W+ era.

The 600W+ PV Open Innovation Ecological Alliance has streamlined the process from R&D to manufacturing and application, thereby accelerating the industrialization of 600W+ products. As the first-mover of 210mm product technology and firm advocate of the open innovation ecological alliance, Trinasolar has consistently upheld the spirit of altruism, leading the industry into a new era of collaborative innovation.

About Trinasolar (688599. SH)

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar Co Ltd (stock symbol: Trinasolar; stock code: 688599) is engaged mainly in PV products, PV systems and smart energy. PV products include R&D, production and sales of PV modules. PV systems consist of power stations and system products. Smart energy comprises mainly PV power generation and operations and maintenance, smart solutions for energy storage, smart microgrid, and development and sales of multi-energy systems. We are committed to leading the way in smart PV and energy storage solutions and facilitating the transformation of new power systems for a net-zero future.

On June 10, 2020, Trinasolar was listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE). It was the first PV and energy storage company to go public on the STAR Market providing PV products and systems, as well as smart energy. For more information, please visit www.trinasolar.com.

