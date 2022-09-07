Technology boosts performance and is more suitable for hot climates, produces large amounts of energy even in limited spaces

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trina Solar, the leading global provider for photovoltaic (PV) modules and smart energy solutions are announcing the availability of the new Next-Generation Photovoltaic Vertex Panels to the Middle East and Africa region.

Trina Solar’s latest Vertex modules are the latest innovative upgrade to the 210mm Vertex Technology platform with rectangular cells – the first-ever non-square cells – and a lower number of cells with better hotspot performance, producing both an optical and electrical performance of 2-3%.

The new Vertex 580W technology consists of next-generation PV cells that provide up to 580W maximum power output, 21.5% module efficiency and string power with high density interconnect technology. The new Vertex S Series provides up to 435W maximum power output, 21.8% module efficiency and string power with high density interconnect technology.

Antonio Jimenez, Managing Director and Vice President, Middle East & Africa, Trina Solar, commented: “We are very excited to announce the availability of the new Vertex Series in the MEA region with even higher power output and efficiency, better reliability and lower cost. The upgrade to higher power and efficiency means an outstanding product experience and exceptional investment gains, delivering higher customer value and leading industry standards.”

With this year’s new PV installation estimated to exceed 200GW, the aim of launching Trina Solar’s new Vertex modules is to create higher value to customers of each market segment and promote continuous innovation of the industry.

“As Trina Solar - ranked as the most bankable module brand* - we look forward to taking the solar industry to a whole new level as we strive to power the region with clean and sustainable energy, and in turn lead the efforts towards a carbon-neutral world”, added Jimenez.

The upgraded Vertex module’s innovation lies in its high efficiency, better reliability and more energy yield. Its revolutionary features include innovative low voltage and high string power leading to reduced BOS (Balance of System) cost, and shorter payback time, also generating a huge amount of energy even in a limited space.

It features an optimal size and weight, making it economical and easy to handle for transporting with diverse installation solutions. Suitable for small applications, it is ideal/best for applications below 20kW. It is a unique product as it involves multi-busbar (metallic strip) technology for a better light trapping effect, lower series resistance, and improved current collection resulting in a model with a higher return on investment (ROI).

The module is also characterized by its high customer value and reduced labor costs with its lower LCOE (Levelized Cost of Energy). Moreover, it has the lowest guaranteed first year and annual degradation and is designed for compatibility with existing mainstream system components.

Furthermore, it reduces the installation cost with a higher power bin and efficiency while boosting performance in warm weather, with its lower temperature coefficient (-0.34%/°C), and operating temperature. With a high reliability rate, it offers a 12-year product and 25-year performance warranty with the lowest degradation.

Lastly, the module has a mechanical performance of up to 5400 Pa (Pascal) pressure positive load and 2400 Pa negative load, and the unique design provides optimized energy production under inter-row shading conditions.

Trina Solar’s products and systems are recipients of multiple ISO certifications across several functions including Quality Management, Environmental Management, Greenhouse Gases Emissions, and Occupational Health and Safety Management.

* Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Module Bankability Report