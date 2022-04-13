Tribe of 6, the new homegrown and sustainable fash-leisure brand designed for those who want threads with a purpose, launches across the GCC this month.

Inspired by the six degrees of connections between us all, Tribe of 6 creates fashionable, yet comfortable apparel for those who want to express their individuality while still being part of today’s fashion moment. With sustainability, inclusivity, and community at the core of the brand’s DNA, the fash-leisure brand is on a mission to create a diverse tribe and movement that welcomes everybody, while proving that fashion should not cost the earth.

Featuring contemporary silhouettes and vibrant colours, every Tribe of 6 product follows ethical guidelines ensuring industry-leading quality and environmentally responsible practices across sourcing and manufacturing of fabrics. Homegrown in the GCC, all design and product creation is local to the UAE. Production processes have been put in place that positively impact the environment, from the fabric and compostable packaging used, to fair working conditions, and a local supply chain. All Tribe of 6 pieces are consciously made with ethically sourced fabric that is recycled, reclaimed or organic.

The brand embraces diversity and body-positivity by offering a wide range of pieces to choose from, including unisex styles in a broad range of sizes. Shoppers have the freedom to select from a collection that is closest to their personal style. Standing at the crossroads of East and West, Tribe of 6 is the region’s new go-to brand for mindful shoppers who still want to stay stylish.

Tribe of 6 is a new fashion player that wants to push the industry towards meaningful change, by bringing all together all walks of life to form a community that celebrates talent, diversity, and inclusivity. The brand aims to showcase not only where we have come from, but where we are going together. We invite you to be part of the tribe.

Customers can discover Tribe of 6 at select Foot Locker stores in Kuwait, KSA and the UAE, as well as Harvey Nichols, Kuwait. Also shop Tribe of 6 online at Namshi across all three markets, and Tamanna in Kuwait.

The collection will be available exclusively at limited-time pop-ups at the below malls:

Mall of the Emirates, UAE from April 18 to May 10

The Avenues in Kuwait from April 13 to May 13

Riyadh Park KSA from April 18 to May 12

Red Sea Mall KSA from April 13 to May 12

About Tribe of 6

Tribe of 6 is a sustainable fash-leisure brand based in the Gulf region. Created with sustainability, inclusivity and community at its core, Tribe of 6’s high-quality apparel is crafted in the UAE, for the wider region and is part of Alshaya Group’s portfolio of fashion brands. For mindful shoppers who want threads with a purpose, this locally produced street and leisurewear brand aims to inspire conscious consumerism, by using sustainable and biodegradable materials in their collections.

Follow the brand on Instagram and Tiktok @Tribeof6ME. Find us on Facebook at: Tribe of 6