Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Treo Homes, the multi-award-winning boutique Real Estate Agency in Dubai, secures a multi-million dollar investment by a leading property developer in the region, looking to expand their sales and marketing presence in both Dubai and globally. This pivotal moment heralds a new era of growth, worldwide expansion, and cutting-edge developments, all aimed at delivering unparalleled customer experiences in the real estate market.

Treo Homes was founded by three Co-Founders, Aron Lomax, Jake Amos and Sami Al Khafaji in 2017 with an unwavering vision: to redefine customer service and employment standards within the real estate industry and prioritize the needs of its valued clients at every step. Over the years, Treo Homes and its dedicated associates have played pivotal roles in both the UK and Dubai real estate markets, amassing over 25 years of unparalleled expertise.

Aron Lomax, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Treo Homes, commented, “Having been an entirely self-funded enterprise to this point, we are delighted to be able to fast track the growth of the company and implement some long-standing vision that the Dubai market has yet to see. This company and the staff within it means everything to us and we could not be more excited for this new partnership – expanding into new markets and developing new concepts is a challenge we are more than ready for.’’

The injected capital empowers Treo Homes to embark on an ambitious journey of expansion, actively exploring opportunities in untapped markets while strategically solidifying its presence in key regions. This funding round serves as a catalyst for fostering new job opportunities, especially for aspiring UK professionals seeking to embark on a rewarding real estate career in the thriving landscape of Dubai.

Over the years, Treo Homes has earned the unwavering trust of the industry, setting unrivalled standards for excellence and dedication to its clients. As it embarks on this exhilarating new chapter of growth, the company remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the real estate landscape and make an indelible mark on the industry.

-Ends-

