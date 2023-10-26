It launches a New AI assistant: Trend Vision One – Companion to help upgrade SOC efficiency.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, launched Trend Vision One™ platform marking a significant leap forward in enterprise cybersecurity, encompassing robust attack surface risk management, cross-layer protection across hybrid environments, and cutting-edge extended detection and response (XDR), now amplified by powerful generative AI technology.

The platform's advanced XDR and AI capabilities include a broad set of native security sensors to deliver the most comprehensive and cross-domain threat protection. By consolidating data across internal and third-party sources, utilizing advanced AI and machine learning analytics, and correlated detection models, the platform brings revolutionary cyber protection to the region.

The threat landscape in the Middle East and Africa region is evolving rapidly, and Trend Micro is leading the charge in ensuring the safety of organizations in the region. As per the 2022 Annual Cybersecurity Report by the Company, "Rethinking Tactics," Trend Micro security solutions successfully blocked and detected over 870 million cyber threats in the region last year. The launch of Trend Vision One™ Platform underscores the company's dedication to this mission.

"In a world where threats constantly evolve, Trend Micro continues to challenge the status quo," says Assad Arabi, Managing Director, Gulf and Emerging Markets, Trend Micro. “Our relentless pursuit of innovation has enabled us to stay at the forefront of cybersecurity, delivering unparalleled solutions that safeguard regional organizations against emerging risks. Trend Vision One™ underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries, redefining industry standards, and providing the highest level of protection for organizations in the region.”

With its robust integration ecosystem, Trend Vision One elevates enterprise cybersecurity by unifying visibility, automation, and orchestration. It integrates smoothly with third-party networks, fueling security organizations' growth. Additionally, it empowers MSSP (Managed Security Service Provider) partners to deliver comprehensive solutions addressing industry needs. Offering a range of services including Attack Surface Risk Management (ASRM) and extended detection and response (XDR), it enables MSSPs to provide clients with a potent, all-encompassing defense against cyber threats.

Trend Micro brings transformative generative AI capabilities into its platform with the introduction of Companion, an AI-powered cybersecurity assistant. Companion amplifies security operations, boosts productivity and efficiency, and accelerates threat detection, response, and cyber risk management for analysts of all skill levels.

Companion streamlines workflows by automating processes like email and ticketing, providing plain-language explanations for alerts, and offering AI-driven mitigation recommendations. Working in tandem with Trend Vision One, it effectively prioritizes risks, threats, and vulnerabilities, while eliminating task-switching risks and alert fatigue, leading to enhanced SOC efficiency.

