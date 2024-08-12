Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, announced new innovations in its enterprise platform and consumer cybersecurity products focused on protecting all environments from the rapidly growing threat of AI-based attacks and fraud.

Trend research shows that cybercriminals are aggressively developing powerful AI-based hacking tools to exploit the growing use of AI in enterprises. These tools are cheaper and more accessible than ever, enabling criminals at any skill level to more easily launch attacks at scale that mislead victims for purposes of extortion, identity theft, fraud, or misinformation. In response to this growing threat, Trend Micro is introducing Deepfake Inspector which can help verify if a party on a live video conversation is using deepfake technology, alerting users that the person or persons with whom they are conversing may not be who they appear to be. Building on its industry-leading capabilities, Trend Micro will also soon be introducing new deepfake detection technology in its Trend Vision One™ platform, leveraging a variety of advanced methods to spot AI-generated content.

"Generative AI is revolutionizing innovation in the region by automating tasks, enhancing customer experiences, and assisting in critical decision-making processes. However, this technology has also given rise to new deepfake tools that make it disturbingly easy for cybercriminals of all skill levels to launch damaging scams, social engineering attacks, and security bypass attempts," said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA, Trend Micro. "Underscoring our mission to secure our customers' digital transformation and AI-powered future, Trend Micro is at the forefront of the industry, providing powerful new capabilities to detect deepfakes and other AI-based fraud for both enterprise and consumer in the region, empowering them to safely navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape."

Deepfakes pose a significant risk to modern enterprises and individuals. A recent PwC survey found that over 50% of regional respondents believe this technology could lead to cyberattacks within the next year. An undetected deepfake can lead to serious consequences, including financial impacts, job losses, legal challenges, reputation damage, identity theft, and potential harm to mental or physical health. Recognizing the gravity of this threat, government authorities specialized in cybersecurity in the region are actively raising awareness and educating the public about the risks of deepfakes and AI-based cyberattacks.

Going beyond techniques like image noise analysis and color detection, Trend Micro platform analyses user behavioral elements to provide a much stronger approach to detecting and stopping deepfakes. Upon detection, the company immediately alerts enterprise security teams, enabling them to learn, educate, and take proactive measures to prevent future attacks. This technology is not only being abused to bypass human verification but also biometric security measures like facial recognition.

