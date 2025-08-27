Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704) has launched a breakthrough model that aims to change the way enterprises approach cyber risk. Designed to drive proactive security outcomes, Trend Cybertron, the industry’s first specialized cybersecurity large language model (LLM), leverages the industry's most precise local risk assessments and deepest global threat intelligence to predict and prevent threats across an organization’s entire attack surface in any environment.

As AI adoption accelerates across government, banking, and smart city initiatives in the Middle East & Africa, securing AI-driven infrastructures has become a top priority. Backed by over 20 years of AI innovation and more than 36 years of industry-leading threat intelligence, Trend Micro brings deep security expertise across email, network, endpoint, identity, and cloud environments. Trend Cybertron builds on this foundation combining the reasoning capabilities of Agentic AI with decades of global threat intelligence and human expertise. More than a standalone LLM, this new approach to AI for security is seamlessly integrated into Trend Vision One™, leveraging all its core technologies—threat data, analytics, engines, and beyond to deliver a truly complete solution for organizations’ entire cybersecurity workload.

Trend Cybertron is now available to customers worldwide. An industry-leading focus on proactive security enables IT teams to anticipate and predict risk and threat activity with exact precision across the entire attack surface. This makes it possible for teams to get ahead of breaches and mitigate risk before it has the chance to materialize.

"With the average cyberattack costing organizations in the region an estimated $8.75 million—nearly double the global average—it has never been more critical for organizations to shift from reactive security to a proactive approach," said Bilal Baig, Regional Technical Director, Mediterranean Middle East and Africa, Trend Micro. "Security teams are overwhelmed by rising alert volumes, fragmented infrastructures, and increasingly sophisticated threats. Trend Cybertron addresses these challenges by automating risk analysis and prioritizing threats based on real-time intelligence, allowing security teams to focus on the most critical risks. This innovation underscores Trend Micro’s commitment to empowering organizations with cutting-edge AI-driven security solutions that enhance resilience and safeguard the region’s digital future."

Delivering up to 99% faster remediation, as reported by customers, Trend Cybertron sets a new benchmark for proactive defense. It moves beyond the industry’s typical patchwork of siloed solutions, offering end-to-end protection for the entire digital estate. The model evolves continuously through agentic AI capabilities adapting to new threats in real time and optimizing response strategies with every interaction.

By integrating cybersecurity LLMs, curated datasets, and intelligent AI agents, it draws from global intelligence to predict attack paths, prioritize risks, and recommend actionable next steps giving security teams the clarity and speed they need to stay ahead.

