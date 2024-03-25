Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, announced the launch of its Trend Vision One™ platform in the UAE, representing a major advancement in cybersecurity. This cloud-native security operations platform surpasses traditional cybersecurity measures by offering a unique, holistic approach to threat detection, response, and risk analysis, delivering remarkable outcomes including a 17% reduction in data breach risk, a 70% decrease in cybersecurity costs, and a 20% reduction in employee turnover.

Trend Vision One simplifies and converges security operations for organizations through a holistic approach by supporting diverse hybrid IT environments, automating workflows, and delivering expert cybersecurity. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies like encrypted traffic analysis and anomaly detection, it robustly defends against a wide array of network-based threats & intrusions, and advanced persistent threats (APTs), ensuring unparalleled airtight security. With extended detection and response (XDR) at its core, it sets a new benchmark, equipping security teams with enhanced capabilities to gain better visibility and respond swiftly to emerging threats.

In 2023, more than 83 million threats were blocked and detected in the UAE by the company as stated in its annual cybersecurity report for the year titled “Calibrating Expansion”. These figures are alarming and highlight that organizations in the UAE should re-calibrate and strengthen their cybersecurity strategies to combat the evolving attack surface.

“In an era where digitalization propels economic growth, cybersecurity stands as a cornerstone for safeguarding organizations and government entities," said Dr. Moataz Bin Ali, Regional Vice President and Managing Director, MMEA. "The introduction of Trend Vision One serves as a powerful testament to our unwavering dedication to assisting organizations to navigate the complexities of the digital era. With this cutting-edge platform, we aim to reshape the digital future by replacing complexity with simplicity and providing advanced solutions that empower businesses to thrive securely."

Trend Vision One™ significantly benefits businesses, enhancing threat detection and response time by 70%. By breaking down security silos, the platform reduces network dwell time by 65% and reduces security events by 55%, streamlining operations. Additionally, it minimizes the risk of attack repropagation by an impressive 60%, preventing threats from spreading and causing additional harm.

Furthermore, Trend Vision One™ - Companion revolutionizes cybersecurity operations with its AI-powered assistant, transforming SOC efficiency by simplifying complex tasks and enhancing decision-making. This cutting-edge tool leverages generative AI to provide instant, plain-language insights into alerts, automate repetitive processes, and guide users through intricate threat investigations with unparalleled speed and accuracy. Companion empowers analysts of all levels to swiftly pinpoint and neutralize threats, significantly reducing response times and elevating cybersecurity resilience across email, endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous Innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.

