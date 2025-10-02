Dubai, UAE, Traze, an SCA - category 1 licensed online trading company committed to bringing clarity to investing and trading, is proud to announce its participation as an Elite Sponsor at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025, taking place on 6-7th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

As the Middle East’s premier gathering for forex, fintech, and online trading professionals, Forex Expo Dubai will host a dynamic two-day event that unites brokers, traders, investors, liquidity providers, affiliates, and fintech innovators from across the globe. Attendees will discover cutting-edge financial technology, gain insights from influential leaders, and position themselves at the forefront of one of the world’s most vibrant trading hubs.

Traze is on the way to introduce advanced AI-driven tools designed to enhance the trading experience for its clients. These innovations aim to empower traders with smarter insights, greater efficiency, and more personalized strategies. At the Expo, Chief Marketing Officer, Afshin Setoudeh will present the company’s forward-looking roadmap under the topic: Master AI Trading: Transform Your Strategy.

"Our participation at the Forex Expo Dubai 2025 as an Elite Sponsor reflects Traze’s unwavering commitment to the region and to the global trading community. We are here to empower traders with a smarter, safer, and more transparent way to invest, supported by advanced tools and a regulatory framework they can trust. Dubai is a global hub for innovation in finance, and we are excited to showcase how Traze is shaping the future of online trading." Commented Afshin Setoudeh, Chief Marketing Officer at Traze.

"This event is a powerful opportunity to connect with traders and industry leaders across the region, just months after the Category 1 License granted by the UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) back in April. At Traze, we are committed to supporting MENA’s growing trading community with reliable solutions and a platform they can fully trust." Added Osama Al Saifi, Managing Director for MENA.

With its Elite Sponsorship, Traze aims to strengthen its presence in the MENA region and beyond, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for traders seeking clarity, innovation, and growth in the digital financial markets. All visitors will be welcome to connect with the Traze team at booth #103 and learn more about how transparency and technology are taking investment to the next level.

About Traze:

At Traze, we are shaping the future of online trading through technology, transparency, and global accessibility. Our commitment is to provide traders with an intelligent, data-driven trading environment, backed by regulatory security and cutting-edge financial tools.

For us, security and regulatory integrity are central to our operations. We maintain stringent compliance with global financial regulations to protect our clients and uphold best practices in financial trading.

Traze has been granted a SCA Category 1 License by the UAE's Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), allowing it to operate as a trading broker, offer spot FX and OTC derivatives, and perform various other activities within the UAE and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Traze Securities L.L.C. License No: 20200000266, registered office is located at 3402, BLVD Plaza T1, Downtown Dubai, UAE.

Traze (Pty) Ltd (South Africa) – Licensed by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) | FSP Number: 48248

Zeal Capital Market (Seychelles) Limited – Licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) | License No. SD027

Our regulatory framework ensures transparency, investor protection, and compliance with international financial laws.