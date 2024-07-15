MUSCAT: BankDhofar is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Dhofar Insurance to introduce a comprehensive travel insurance policy designed to provide travelers with peace of mind and robust coverage during their journeys.

With a promise of instant issuance this product is introduced to meet the increased demand during the travel season and is a reflection of the bank’s commitment to offer customer-centric solutions.

The travel insurance policy offers a wide range of benefits to ensure customers are well-protected while travelling, such as: Emergency Medical Evacuation, with up to USD $1 million coverage for emergency medical evacuations, ensuring that travelers receive immediate and appropriate care in critical situations. Loss of Passport, as the travel insurance provides a coverage of up to $300 to assist in the replacement of a lost passport, reducing the inconvenience and stress associated with such incidents. Medical Expenses during Hospitalization; with up to $1 million coverage for medical expenses incurred during hospitalization, providing financial support for unexpected medical emergencies abroad. Also the insurance offers trip cancellation service with a coverage of up to $2,000 per flight for trip cancellations, offering compensation for non-refundable expenses in case of unforeseen circumstances.

This travel insurance policy is available to all BankDhofar’s customers, providing them with an added layer of security and convenience. Whether traveling for business or leisure, our customers can now enjoy their trips with the assurance that they are covered in case of emergencies or disruptions.

With a steadfast focus on technological advancements and customer empowerment, BankDhofar continues to lead the way in transforming Oman's banking sector.

BankDhofar national wide network currently consists of 124 branches including Dhofar Islamic. The network also includes more than 360 (ATMs – CDMs – FFMs – MFKs) for BankDhofar and Dhofar Islamic.