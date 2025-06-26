MUSCAT: Travel insurance is no longer just a travel extra—it serves as a crucial safeguard for individuals embarking on family holidays, corporate travel, or overseas assignments. In an era marked by uncertainties such as flight delays, sudden health issues, and unpredictable weather, having robust insurance coverage offers essential reassurance and security.

Understanding the importance of this protection, BankDhofar—one of Oman’s largest banks—has joined forces with Dhofar Insurance Company, a leading name in the Sultanate’s insurance sector, to introduce a comprehensive travel insurance solution. With wide-ranging coverage, generous benefits, and adaptable features tailored to travelers’ needs, this policy delivers dependable protection and reflects a strong focus on customer well-being.

Fully underwritten by Dhofar Insurance, the Travel Insurance policy offers comprehensive protection for travelers facing unexpected events abroad. It covers emergency medical expenses and hospitalization up to USD 150,000, including emergency dental treatment up to USD 1,000 per year . In case of serious illness or accident, the insurance covers transportation or repatriation costs up to USD 100,000, and sea or mountain search and rescue expenses up to USD 20,000.

Additional support is provided for family members during medical emergencies. If a traveler is hospitalized for more than seven days, the policy includes one economy class air ticket or a first-class rail ticket for a visiting relative, along with accommodation expenses of USD 100 per day for up to 15 days. In the unfortunate event of death, repatriation of mortal remains is covered up to USD 35,000, and emergency return home for the traveler following the death of a close family member is also included. Financial protection for trip disruptions includes USD 1,000 for cancellations or curtailment (with a USD 50 deductible), up to USD 2,500 for delayed departures, and compensation of USD 30 for every 5-hour delay, up to USD 180.

The policy also offers coverage for common travel inconveniences, such as loss of registered luggage (up to USD 1,000), delayed luggage (USD 300 after a 12-hour delay), and expenses related to the loss of a passport (up to USD 1,000). For severe incidents, the policy includes compensation of up to USD 25,000 in case of death or permanent total disability resulting from an accident, ensuring peace of mind throughout the journey. Terms and conditions apply.

This travel insurance plan offers more than the usual protections—it includes thoughtful features like compassionate visit coverage, enabling a family member to travel and be with the insured during hospitalization abroad. In cases where minor children are left without supervision due to an emergency, the policy ensures their secure return home. It also provides emergency dental treatment, giving travelers access to urgent dental care when needed.

The policy is designed for worldwide use and can be personalized based on where the traveler is headed and their specific needs. Whether the journey is regional or international, travelers have the flexibility to adjust their coverage to suit their individual travel plans.

The travel insurance policy is part of a broader suite of bancassurance products offered by BankDhofar via its extensive network of branches. For more information about BankDhofar’s travel insurance policy, visit any of its more than 130 branches across Oman.