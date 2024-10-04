Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Pioneering digital business card and NFC solutions provider, Meloenga, will showcase the world’s most advanced business networking solutions at Gitex Global 2024, aimed at addressing the evolving digital business landscape in MENA and beyond. The highly anticipated conference runs from October 14-18 in Dubai, highlighting global innovations in technology and startups.

Meticulously designed to improve the state of business networking in MENA and around the world, Meloenga’s products facilitate seamless digital interactions, offering features like retargeting marketing and real-time updates. Participating at Gitex Global for the second time, Meloenga will, as part of its participation in the event, share insights on how today’s digital business card and NFC tools can revolutionize the business experience and drive growth for businesses. Furthermore, the company will pilot a number of products and conduct live demonstrations where it will share best practices on linking digital business cards to e-commerce and customer satisfaction, building on the company’s four year experience in serving businesses around the world.

Gitex Global visitors can experience Meloenga’s cutting-edge innovations firsthand. Key highlights include the Meloenga LED Pulsar Card, which features a pulsating LED light for sharing contact details and digital profiles, perfect for networking events. Another standout is the Meloenga NFC Stand, designed for sectors like hospitality and retail, enabling easy access to digital content and google reviews via phone taps. With customizable features, it’s an excellent tool for modernizing customer engagement.

Rana Saleeby, Head of Meloenga Middle East said: "The Meloenga LED Pulsar Card and NFC Stand embody the future of professional networking. By integrating advanced technologies with the global shift toward eco-friendly practices, we offer flexible and high-performance solutions. As the demand for digital networking tools continues to rise, Meloenga is well-positioned to meet the needs of businesses across the region and beyond."

Further to this, Meloenga is set to launch its dedicated Middle East webshop, designed to better serve the regional market with tailored products. This new platform showcases a range of innovative solutions specifically developed to meet the unique needs and preferences of customers in the Middle East. The website also provides valuable resources, updates, and insights into the latest technologies, ensuring that customers stay informed and maximize the potential of their products.

"With the launch of our Middle East webshop, we're thrilled to provide businesses in the region with tools that elevate customer engagement while reducing environmental impact through cutting-edge digital innovation. Gitex Global offers the ideal stage to introduce these groundbreaking solutions to the market." Concluded Saleeby.

Meloenga proudly operates in the Middle East under the umbrella of PROW Information Technologies, our Master Distributor for the region. This partnership enhances Meloenga’s presence in the MENA market and enables us to deliver innovative NFC solutions tailored to the diverse needs of businesses across various sectors, driving the tech revolution in the region.

Visitors to Gitex Global 2024 can explore the latest Meloenga technologies on PROW’s stand located at Cyber Valley, Booth H24-B35 within the Dubai World Trade Centre.

About Meloenga:

Meloenga is a pioneering digital business card and NFC solutions provider dedicated to transforming professional networking. Our products are designed to facilitate seamless digital interactions, offering features like retargeting marketing and real-time updates. With no hidden fees, a lifetime membership, and ongoing access to future enhancements, Meloenga empowers users with the tools they need to elevate their networking experience.