Dubai, UAE: Trango Tech, a global technology services provider, has announced the expansion of its mobile app development services across the GCC region, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. With dedicated delivery teams operating from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, the company is strengthening its regional presence to better support startups, SMEs, and large-scale enterprises with secure, scalable, and customer-centric mobile applications.

With an established footprint in the UAE, Trango Tech continues to evolve as a trusted mobile app development company in Dubai, supporting businesses with innovative digital solutions tailored to regional and global market needs. Its expanding operations and on-ground teams across Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam have also positioned the company as a reliable mobile app development company in Saudi Arabia, enabling organizations to accelerate digital adoption with confidence.

This strategic expansion addresses the growing demand for modern, technology-driven mobile applications across industries such as eCommerce, Fintech, Healthcare, Logistics, and Real Estate. Trango Tech focuses on delivering feature-rich mobile apps that enhance user experience, operational efficiency, and business scalability across the GCC markets.

In addition, the company’s strong presence in the UAE capital has further strengthened its role as a dependable mobile app development company, delivering mobile solutions designed to meet enterprise-grade performance, security, and compliance requirements. Applications are developed with support for both Arabic and English interfaces, ensuring usability aligned with regional user behavior.

Trango Tech’s services include native iOS and Android development, as well as cross-platform solutions built for performance, flexibility, and long-term growth. Every digital solution is designed with GCC regulatory compliance, data security, and local business standards in mind.

“Trango Tech plans on delivering exceptional mobile apps built specifically for the GCC market. Our dedicated teams in Dubai, Qatar, Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam ensure businesses receive applications that align with local regulations, user expectations, and growth objectives.” said AsadUllah Khan, CEO Trango Tech.

Having delivered numerous successful projects across Android, iOS, and cross-platform technologies, Trango Tech continues to build long-term partnerships with businesses across the GCC. A detailed portfolio of the company’s work is available on its official website.

About Trango Tech

Trango Tech is a global technology company providing mobile, web, and cloud-based solutions to startups and enterprises worldwide. With a strong regional presence across the Middle East, the company helps organizations leverage technology to drive innovation and sustainable growth.

Trango Tech – https://trangotech.com/mobile/

Contact – info@trangotech.com