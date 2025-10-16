Dubai, UAE - Traders Hub, the Abu Dhabi-based global multi-asset brokerage, has announced the introduction of an exclusive trading account designed specifically for UAE citizens, reaffirming its commitment to empowering local traders and supporting the UAE’s vision for an inclusive, diversified, and innovation-driven financial sector.

This new account provides Emirati investors with a customized trading experience through enhanced conditions, zero-fee transactions, and exclusive incentives that celebrate their growing participation in the financial markets. The initiative reflects Traders Hub’s dedication to enabling greater access to professional-grade trading opportunities while reinforcing the company’s position as a key contributor to the UAE’s rapidly evolving investment landscape.

The account offers UAE nationals highly competitive trading conditions, including raw spreads, zero commission, and leverage of up to 1:1000 allowing traders to maximize performance while managing risk effectively. Clients can also take advantage of extended trading hours across select products, swap-free trading for five days, and zero withdrawal fees with unlimited free local bank transfers across the UAE, simplifying every aspect of the trading process. With a stop-out level of 30%, the account ensures an additional layer of protection during periods of market volatility.

Beyond trading flexibility, this exclusive account comes with tailored incentives that reward new and existing Emirati clients. Traders Hub has introduced a welcome bonus offering 3% (up to USD 10,000) on the first deposit, available exclusively to UAE citizens. The company also celebrates key national occasions, such as UAE National Day and Eid holidays, with seasonal promotions including double bonuses and fee waivers, ensuring Emirati traders enjoy added value throughout the year. In addition, account holders gain access to dividend adjustments on select CFD equity products, enabling portfolio diversification and greater long-term opportunities.

Recognizing that technology and speed are vital to modern trading, Traders Hub has integrated advanced infrastructure within this offering. The account provides free VPS hosting for high-volume Emirati clients, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity, faster execution speeds, and overall smoother trading performance. This reflects Traders Hub’s continued alignment with the UAE’s national priorities for digital transformation and innovation within financial services.

Accessibility and inclusivity remain at the heart of this initiative. The account is exclusively available to UAE nationals with valid Emirati passports and can be activated with a minimum deposit of USD 100. By lowering the entry threshold, Traders Hub aims to encourage both experienced traders and first-time investors to participate in the markets confidently, with the full backing of a globally trusted brokerage.

This introduction marks a significant step in Traders Hub’s broader strategy to deepen its engagement with the UAE’s investor community. By tailoring financial solutions to local needs, the company continues to contribute to the country’s ambition of fostering a well-informed and financially active population. The exclusive account also reflects the UAE’s wider vision to develop a robust financial ecosystem that balances global competitiveness with national participation.

Commenting on the launch, Hafez Baker, COO at Traders Hub, said:

“We’re proud to introduce an offering that celebrates the UAE’s trading community while creating opportunities for sustainable financial growth. This exclusive account represents our commitment to empowering Emirati investors with the tools, conditions, and confidence they need to succeed in today’s fast-moving global markets. We see this as an investment in the country’s financial future and a reflection of our long-standing partnership with the UAE’s economic vision.”

As a Category-1 regulated brokerage, Traders Hub has built its reputation on transparency, innovation, and trust. The firm serves both retail and institutional clients, providing access to forex, commodities, indices, and CFDs through a robust, technology-driven platform. By combining cutting-edge tools with localized support, the company ensures that clients in the UAE and beyond benefit from a reliable, secure, and high-performing trading environment.

Through this new initiative, Traders Hub continues to expand its role in shaping the financial future of the UAE. The exclusive offering for Emirati citizens stands as a symbol of its ongoing efforts to promote inclusivity, financial literacy, and national participation in global financial markets.

About Traders Hub

Traders Hub Currency Brokerage provides access for online traders to trade over 1,000 global markets including Forex, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Contract for Difference (CFD) for Commodity trading with tight, competitive spreads and the latest market-leading technology. Traders Hub Currency Brokerage LLC is regulated by the UAE (SCA) under a category of Dealing in Securities permitting the firm to practice trading as a broker of OTC derivatives and currencies in the spot market activity