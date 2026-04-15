Abu Dhabi, UAE – At a time when clarity, responsiveness, and trust have become increasingly important to customers as they navigate financial decisions, organisations across the UAE are reinforcing how they support and engage with their communities.

In line with this, Traders Hub has introduced a dedicated Customer Happiness Unit, a structured function designed to enhance how clients are supported across every stage of their journey.

The unit has been established to ensure that customer needs, inquiries, and feedback are addressed with greater speed, consistency, and personalisation. Operating across both digital and in‑person channels, it brings together a more integrated approach to service delivery, focused on making every interaction clear, efficient, and outcome‑driven. To achieve this, the unit leverages advanced customer‑relationship management systems, a unified contact centre and smart applications such as UAE Pass to simplify authentication and streamline communication.

Rather than functioning as a traditional support layer, the Customer Happiness Unit has been embedded within the company’s core operating structure, reporting directly to senior management and overseen by the Chief Operating Officer. This ensures accountability, transparency, and continuous alignment with the organisation’s service standards and long‑term directions. Ongoing employee training and clearly defined performance indicators underpin this structure, ensuring the team delivers consistently high standards of service.

The initiative introduces a more structured approach to customer engagement, combining data‑led insights, dedicated support mechanisms, and continuous enhancement of service channels. It also integrates comprehensive feedback systems and a defined escalation framework in coordination with risk and compliance functions. Unresolved or high‑risk cases are escalated through a clear matrix and referred to the Complaints Committee for independent review, regulatory alignment and fair resolution, ensuring that all customer concerns are addressed with consistency and oversight.

The initiative formalises the management and improvement of customer interactions, reflecting a broader shift towards building dependable, transparent, and customer‑centric service environments. This approach aligns closely with the UAE’s wider emphasis on stability, institutional strength, and long‑term trust across key sectors.

Commenting on the development, Hafez Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Traders Hub, said, “Customer trust is built through consistency, clarity, and accountability. This initiative is about strengthening how we support our clients at every touchpoint, ensuring that their experience with us is not only efficient, but also dependable and aligned with their expectations.”

The Customer Happiness Unit fosters a culture of responsiveness and continuous improvement through employee training, structured reporting, and performance tracking. As the financial landscape continues to evolve, the ability to provide reliable, structured, and customer‑focused support remains a key differentiator. Through this initiative, Traders Hub reinforces its commitment to delivering an experience built on trust, transparency, and long‑term client relationships.

Looking ahead, Traders Hub will expand its service capabilities with the upcoming launch of a dedicated Wealth Management Division. This new department will provide tailored wealth solutions, including strategic asset allocation, structured products and institutional‑grade portfolio oversight for high‑net‑worth and institutional clients, underscoring the company’s commitment to comprehensive financial services.