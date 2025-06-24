Dubai, UAE – Fintech Innovations International Ltd. (TradeAssets) confirms that the previously announced merger with Estorifi, a Veefin Group company, will not be proceeding. After careful evaluation and mutual discussions, both parties have amicably agreed to discontinue the proposed transaction.

This decision reflects the evolving strategic priorities of each organization and has been made with mutual respect and understanding.

Lakshmanan Sankaran, Co-founder & Chairman of TradeAssets, stated:

“We want to assure our customers, partners, employees, and stakeholders that TradeAssets remains fully committed to our growth strategy. We continue to invest in innovation and deliver value through our unique marketplace platform. We sincerely thank everyone for their continued trust and support.”

Co-founded by Lakshmanan Sankaran and Sumit K Roy, TradeAssets is the first institutional e-marketplace of its kind — an inclusive ecosystem of financial institutions focused on closing the global trade finance gap. Leveraging advanced digital technology, TradeAssets empowers banks in emerging markets with access to affordable trade finance and liquidity, enabling them to serve their clients more effectively and support resilient global supply chains.With a network of over 120 member banks across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa — and with active expansion underway into Europe and the Americas — TradeAssets continues to shape the future of digital trade finance.

