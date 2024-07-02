The global institutional e-marketplace moves to create engagement in the area of sustainability

TradeAssets is a unique e-Marketplace that uses technology to enable banks in emerging markets to gain access to liquidity and risk coverage for international trade. The latest innovation in the TradeAssets Platform is the “Green Channel”.

TradeAssets, the first institutional e-marketplace of its kind, is an ecosystem of financial institutions, helping to close the global trade finance gap by operating in an inclusive marketplace connected by technology, where emerging market banks can gain access to affordable trade finance and liquidity in order to support their customers and keep supply chains open. With over 125 members, mainly banks in Asia, Middle East and Africa and growing in Europe & the Americas, TradeAssets has seen over US dollars 4 billion in posted transactions.

TradeAssets participated at the ICC UAE Roundtable Discussion on Sustainability in Trade Facilitation at COP28 on 12th December 2023 at the Expo City Dubai. As a winner of the ICC Trade Tech Transformation Challenge 2023, TradeAssets, while showcasing member initiatives in facilitating sustainable and green trade with emerging markets, announced the ‘Green Channel’ initiative. Since then, the ‘Green Channel’ has gone live and at the Global Trade Facilitation Summit held on 2 May 2024 at the Dubai Chambers, further details about the Green Channel was presented by TradeAssets.

The TradeAssets Green Channel will flag trade transactions posted on the platform which have been determined by the issuing member as ‘green’ or containing significant ‘sustainability elements’ or rated with a low carbon footprint, thus enabling trade finance funders to have access to and engage with a stream of sustainable or low carbon trade transactions with emerging markets across various expanding trade corridors.

The Green Channel enables a deal-posting member to flag any transaction as ‘green’ on the premise that it qualifies as sustainable against established ESG metrics. This is a self-certification by the posting member and the bidding member will have to ascertain the accuracy, reliability or adequacy of this self-certification will open up windows of opportunity.

Speaking at the GTFS event in May 2024, Sumit K Roy, Co-founder & CMO of TradeAssets mentioned “Given the challenges faced today by emerging market institutions in obtaining financing and the dearth of globally accepted standards around sustainability, the objective of the TradeAssets Green Channel is to create awareness, engagement and conversion on this important subject across a wide spectrum of transactions, entities and geographies”.

Having launched its Mobile App and “TA Corporates” last year, the Green Channel is another step by TradeAssets in the implementation of its growth roadmap by expanding membership and adding more asset and product diversity to create a more attractive proposition for members of this e-Marketplace”.

About our Company:

FINTECH INNOVATIONS INTERNATIONAL DMCC is the sole owner of the TradeAssets product, which can only be used by subscribed members. The TradeAssets portal is maintained at www.TradeAssets.online . TradeAssets is the first e-marketplace of its kind, an online technology platform supporting peer-to-peer communication and price negotiation directly between member institutions. Neither Fintech Innovations International DMCC nor its product TradeAssets are financial entities, nor are they financial brokers, intermediaries or aggregators and they do not offer any financial products or services.

For more information please visit www.tradeassets.online or email us vaishali@outsourcedmarketing.co