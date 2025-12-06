Muscat: Reaffirming its long-standing commitment to advancing national human capital development, Trade Links & Services (TLS) recently formalized a strategic agreement with the University of Technology and Applied Sciences (UTAS) in Muscat to support the training and development of students. The signing ceremony, held at the University premises, brought together key representatives from both institutions. TLS was represented by by Mr. Wael Chehade, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Fahad Al-Subhi, Chief HR & Admin Officer, and Ms. Noor Aulad-Thani, Head of Legal Affairs, while Dr. Ahmed Al Mamari, Assistant Vice Chancellor for UTAS - Muscat attended as the institution's authorized signatory. The agreement establishes a structured collaboration through which students will gain practical exposure, industry-aligned competencies, and career-focused learning opportunities within TLS’s dynamic operational environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Hani Ali Mirza said, ““At TLS, we believe national progress is accelerated when businesses help shape the next generation of professionals. Our collaboration with UTAS-Muscat reflects our conviction that Omani youth possess extraordinary potential, and when given the right platforms, they can develop the skills, confidence, and ambition to excel in tomorrow’s economy. Engaging with educational institutions is central to our strategy of nurturing talent that contributes meaningfully to the nation’s growth.”

Mr. Wael Chehade, CEO of TLS, added, “This partnership demonstrates TLS’s commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and industry practice. By providing students with structured, hands-on experience, we aim to cultivate the skills, innovation mindset, and professional confidence they need to succeed. Collaborating with leading institutions like UTAS allows us to shape graduates who are not only technically competent but also ready to contribute meaningfully to Oman’s economic growth and future workforce excellence.”

The agreement represents a significant step in TLS’s ongoing efforts to support youth development by offering students guided exposure to real industry environments. Through the tailored training programs the company will adopt to suit various major, university students will be able to translate their academic knowledge into practical applications, enhancing their technical skills and giving them a broader understanding of workplace expectations. This experience also helps cultivate professional discipline, critical thinking, and an innovation-oriented mindset—attributes increasingly essential for success in today’s competitive labor market.

In parallel, the partnership highlights TLS’s dedication to building meaningful collaborations with academic institutions that contribute to Oman’s evolving talent landscape. By working with (UTAS)- Muscat, TLS seeks to help shape graduates who are prepared to navigate industry environments with confidence and professionalism. This cooperation supports national efforts aimed at enhancing skill levels, improving workforce competitiveness, and fostering sustainable human capital development. TLS intends to continue expanding such partnerships with leading academic institutions across Oman as part of its long-term talent development strategy.

TLS has been delivering reliable solutions across the commercial, industrial, and hospitality sectors since its establishment in 1987, and remains committed to initiatives that promote excellence across its operations. This includes its continued support for the development of Omani youth and the strengthening of a resilient and skilled national workforce. As the company broadens its collaborations and continues to invest in emerging talent, it affirms its role in advancing long-term workforce capability and supporting the country’s economic competitiveness.