Dubai, TPConnects Technologies, a global leader in airline retailing solutions, today announced the availability of Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration within its Astra NDC platform, delivering the industry's first AI-ready orchestration layer that eliminates NDC schema fragmentation and enables seamless connectivity between AI agents and airline systems.

Following successful proof-of-concept validation, TPConnects is now positioning Astra as the universal adapter layer that normalizes disparate NDC versions (18.2 through 24.4 and beyond) into a single, harmonized interface - enabling airlines and travel sellers to integrate once rather than engineer custom solutions for each carrier and schema variation.

The Missing Link for AI-Native Travel

The industry's biggest barrier to NDC success isn't adoption — it's fragmentation. Airlines operate different schema versions simultaneously, making universal integration nearly impossible. Version upgrades routinely become multi-month engineering projects, creating technical debt that paralyzes innovation.

"Model Context Protocol is the breakthrough the industry has been waiting for - the universal adapter that finally makes NDC truly usable for AI and next-generation retailing." said Praveen Kumar, Co-founder and CTO at TPConnects Technologies. " We're not just solving today's integration complexity. We're building the architectural foundation that will power AI agents, autonomous booking systems, and retailing experiences we haven't yet imagined. MCP gives airlines control over their commercial destiny while opening the floodgates for innovation.”

How MCP Transforms NDC Integration

T PConnects' MCP layer sits above existing NDC APIs as a normalizing orchestration platform providing:

Single integration point across all airline NDC versions and schema variations

across all airline NDC versions and schema variations AI-ready interfaces that expose airline capabilities in structured, machine-readable formats

that expose airline capabilities in structured, machine-readable formats Automated version management eliminating manual engineering for schema upgrades

eliminating manual engineering for schema upgrades Harmonized offer models enabling apples-to-apples fare comparisons across carriers

enabling apples-to-apples fare comparisons across carriers Decoupled architecture reducing partner-specific customization and technical debt

For airlines, MCP provides architectural control over AI orchestration, pricing logic, and personalization workflows - eliminating vendor lock-in while accelerating modernization. For travel sellers and technology partners, it delivers zero-code or low-code integration to airline capabilities regardless of underlying NDC complexity.

The AI Amplification Challenge

As AI agents threaten to explode search volumes from million-to-one look-to-book ratios into economically unsustainable territory, TPConnects pairs MCP with Astra ConvertEngine - intelligent search optimization already delivering 60% volume reduction with 97% accuracy in production.

Together, they form the only complete architectural answer to the dual challenge facing modern airline retailing: eliminating integration complexity while ensuring economic sustainability as AI adoption accelerates.

A New Era for Airline Retailing

TPConnects positions itself as the central orchestration platform for AI-driven travel - harmonizing fragmented systems, enabling zero-friction AI integration, and transforming computational waste into commercial opportunity.

The company continues to empower airlines and travel sellers with solutions aligned with IATA's NDC and ONE Order standards, delivering measurable business impact and unlocking previously impossible retailing capabilities.

"The industry has been measuring look-to-book ratios for years, but MCP and AI agents force us to think about compute-to-order - the total computational workload per booking ," Praveen Kumar added. "Astra ConvertEngine doesn't just reduce waste; it transforms search data into a commercial asset, enabling inspiration search, fare forecasting, and personalized marketing that drives conversion and revenue”

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified global Airline Retailing, NDC, and Content Aggregation solutions provider. Through twin flagship product portfolios – Astra for Airlines and Iris for Travel Sellers – TPConnects delivers innovative airline retailing and content aggregation solutions, generating over 2 billion orders for more than 60 customers.

Astra NDC is a modern airline distribution platform, providing:

Astra API Gateway : Scalable NDC gateway with offer and order management

: Scalable NDC gateway with offer and order management Astra B2B Portal : Airline-branded booking portal with comprehensive servicing

: Airline-branded booking portal with comprehensive servicing Astra AI chatbot : Conversational travel assistant

: Conversational travel assistant [NEW] Astra MCP Layer : AI-ready orchestration normalizing NDC fragmentation

: AI-ready orchestration normalizing NDC fragmentation [NEW] Astra ConvertEngine: Intelligent search optimization managing compute economics

For more information, visit tpconnects.com

Media Inquiries: marketing@tpconnects.co