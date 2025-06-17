Dubai: TPConnects Technologies, an IATA-certified global travel technology leader, has announced a strategic partnership with MaaS Travel and Tours, a sister concern of the Rhythm Group. This collaboration designates Iris as the preferred aggregator for MaaS Travel and Tours. MaaS Travel and Tours is also the official reseller for Iris in Bangladesh, marking a milestone in TPConnects’ expansion into the region.

The Iris platform empowers MaaS Travel & Tours to integrate and manage content from diverse sources, including New Distribution Capability (NDC), Global Distribution Systems (GDS), and Low-Cost Carriers (LCC). By consolidating these channels into a single interface, Iris enables seamless shopping, selling, and servicing of air content and ancillaries, ensuring customers access the best fares and products available in the Bangladesh market.

Key Benefits of Iris:

Unified access to NDC, GDS, and LCC content for comprehensive air offerings.

Streamlined booking processes for enhanced operational efficiency.

Real-time updates on content availability and pricing for a better customer experience.

Automated workflows that optimize booking & servicing experiences.

Giuseppe Candela, VP of Global Sales at TPConnects Technologies, stated: "Our partnership with MaaS Travel & Tours marks a pivotal step in modernizing travel distribution in Bangladesh. By leveraging IRIS, they will offer an unparalleled booking experience while enhancing operational efficiency. With their deep market expertise and strong industry presence, MaaS Travel & Tours is the ideal partner to expand our reach and drive innovation in this key market."

Shohag Hossain, Managing Director at MaaS Travel & Tours, added: "Partnering with TPConnects Technologies is a transformative moment for us. The Iris platform’s ability to aggregate content from multiple sources will elevate our service offerings and provide customers with a seamless booking experience. We are excited to bring this innovative technology to Bangladesh and look forward to a successful collaboration."

This partnership underscores TPConnects' vision of empowering travel sellers globally while advancing the modernization of travel distribution systems in emerging markets like Bangladesh.

About MaaS Travel and Tours

MaaS Travel and Tours, a sister concern of Rhythm Group, is a leading travel organization in Bangladesh, offering comprehensive travel services and solutions. With a strong reputation for excellence and a commitment to customer satisfaction, MaaS Travel and Tours is dedicated to delivering innovative and reliable travel experiences.

Established in 1984, MAAS Travel & Tours Limited is one of the pioneers and leaders in the Aviation Representation business in Bangladesh.

MAAS Travel & Tours Limited is the General Sales Agent (GSA) of Air India, Vistara, Air India Express, Ethiopian Airlines, and Yeti Airlines in Bangladesh for both passenger and cargo operations.

About Rhythm Group

Rhythm Group is a diversified conglomerate with a portfolio of 10+ sister concerns, 2 joint ventures, and 30+ internationally leading brands. With millions of satisfied customers and a growing presence across industries, Rhythm Group continues to set benchmarks for excellence in Bangladesh and beyond. Rhythm Group is also the JV partner of Swissport International and TATA Group (Titan Company) as well as the Bangladesh partner of Samsonite and American Tourister luggage brand.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. Through twin flagship products – Astra for Arilines (NDC API Gateway and B2B Portal Solutions), and Iris for Travel Sellers (An Aggregator Platform) – TPConnects delivers modern air retailing capabilities that drive technological innovation while helping travel industry players increase revenue, streamline operations, and enhance customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under the IATA ARMi programme and has received IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification, underscoring the company's position as a leader in travel retailing innovation.

TPConnects is actively expanding its presence in markets with growing demand for modern airline distribution and retailing solutions, leveraging the advantages of the IATA NDC standardization. Travel industry organizations interested in joining TPConnects’ International Reseller Program can learn more and apply at www.tpconnects.com/partnerships.

For more information about TPConnects, please visit www.tpconnects.com.

Follow TPConnects on LinkedIn for company information and career postings.

For media inquiries, please contact: marketing@tpconnects.com