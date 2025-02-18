Dubai & Johannesburg — TPConnects Technologies, a leading IATA-certified global travel aggregator and distribution technology company today announced that FlySafair’s low-cost content will be available on its Iris platform. TPConnects, majority-owned by Flight Centre Travel Group, continues to strengthen its position as one of the industry’s leading aggregators with a growing worldwide customer base.

TPConnects' Iris platform enables travel agencies to access NDC content alongside traditional EDIFACT, LCC, and aggregator content through a single, unified interface. This comprehensive solution ensures seamless shopping and servicing of air content, enabling travel sellers to offer the best available fares and products to their clients.

The integration announcement marks a significant milestone as Flight Centre Travel Group implements Iris for FlySafair bookings for its corporate & leisure business.

Key features of the FlySafair integration include:

Access to FlySafair’s full range of fare products and services

Real-time pricing and availability

Seamless booking and servicing capabilities

"This partnership with TPConnects represents a significant step forward in our distribution strategy," said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer, FlySafair. "By making our content available through the Iris platform, we're expanding our reach in the corporate and Leisure travel sector while ensuring our products are easily accessible to travel partners worldwide."

"The integration of FlySafair into our Iris platform marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to provide the best available content to our customers." commented Eric Dumas, CEO, TPConnects Technologies. "By bringing FlySafair's network and competitive fares onto Iris, we're not only expanding low-cost carrier distribution in South Africa but also enabling seamless access for travel businesses across both corporate and leisure sectors.

Sue Garrett, GM Supply and Distribution, Flight Centre Travel Group, added, "This integration enhances our ability to serve our corporate and leisure customers with a wider range of travel options. The addition of FlySafair's content to the Iris platform strengthens our offering in the important South African market and demonstrates our commitment to providing comprehensive travel solutions to our customers."

The Iris platform continues to expand its global presence, incorporating NDC and LCC content from leading carriers worldwide. This growth enables TPConnects to better serve travel sellers across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, offering enhanced retailing capabilities, rich content access, and comprehensive end-to-end servicing options.

About TPConnects

TPConnects Technologies is an IATA-certified, global travel content aggregation and distribution technology company. TPConnects provides modern air retailing products that transform content distribution for airlines and travel sellers, through swift, seamless and smart solutions. TPConnects helps travel industry players streamline their operations, increase revenues, and enhance the customer experience.

TPConnects is granted Airline Retailing Maturity status under International Air Transport Association (IATA) Airline Retailing Maturity (ARM) programme and received IATA Financial Gateway (IFG) Certification.

About FlySafair

FlySafair, Southern Africa’s leading low-cost carrier and proud Trusted Domestic Carrier for the National Rigby and Cricket Teams, the Springboks and the Proteas. As the second largest airline on the African continent, FlySafair offers budget-friendly fares for domestic travel between nine destinations. FlySafair also operates five international routes, connecting South Africa with our African destinations. FlySafair was ranked the most on-time airline in the Africa and Middle East by Cirium for 2024.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG) SA is part of Flight Centre Travel Group, an Australia-based international travel company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange, with a market cap of AU$3.85 billion and a current share price of AU$17.36 as of 18 February 2025. FCTG with three leading brands: Flight Centre, Corporate Traveller, and FCM, of which Corporate Traveller and FCM are proud level 1 BBBEE Contributors. FCTG SA is wholly owned and has been recognised as one of Deloitte’s Best Companies to Work for in South Africa for over a decade.