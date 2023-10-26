ToHer is aimed at raising awareness, a part of ToYou’s CSR initiative

ToHer highlights the fact that women need to prioritize themselves

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In an unprecedented move, Saudi-based super app ToYou activated its breast cancer initiative for the month of October by rebranding itself completely to ‘ToHer’. ToYou has responsibly adapted pink - the color of breast cancer awareness, in its identity and branding, including its application and delivery boxes’ logo on the bikes. In addition, ToYou Coffee participated in the initiative by redesigning their coffee cups to the theme.

The super-app’s advertising screens and banners have all changed to ‘ToHer’ – emphasizing the support, importance and need for awareness.

In alignment with Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the initiative highlights commitment to supporting the cause that has affected women of all ages in Saudi Arabia and focuses on making women a priority for themselves and stresses the risks of breast cancer.

Ziyad Al-Ajlan, CCO of ToYou, said: “ToHer initiative is a way to raise awareness about the risks of breast cancer which is one of the most common types of cancers. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it has affected women of all ages, particularly those aged above 40 years. 69% of Saudi women do not undergo breast cancer tests and only 10% undergo mammogram tests. Early detection of breast cancer through radiography and mammography increases the chances of cure and survival.”

He added: “This activation offers an opportunity to demonstrate the very fact that women need to prioritize themselves and that it is time for Saudi women to put their own health and wellbeing at the forefront. It is something which is necessary, important and cannot be ignored.”

As per Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health statistics, over 50% of breast cancer cases in the Kingdom are detected at a late stage. It emphasizes that early detection of breast cancer (screening) and diagnosis of breast cancer during the early stages of the disease has been positively linked to a decrease in the mortality and morbidity of the illness.

ToYou aims to create awareness and create a real impact among Saudi women who do not prioritize breast cancer check-ups and procrastinate preventive screening. With only 5 to 10% of cases are hereditary in nature – it is one of the most common causes of cancer. In addition, post-cancer, women need support and help with their mental health from their families and the community. Through this initiative, ToYou continues to highlight its commitments to Saudi society.

