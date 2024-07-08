Toyota training center becomes regional training hub for Toyota in Africa

Toyota Egypt Secures 8 awards across different areas: Annual Competition for Best After-Sales Service Personnel, After-Sales Services Quality, Technical Reports, Customer Satisfaction, Reception

Cairo - Toyota Egypt Group has continued its renowned journey of achievements, reinforcing its leading position in the Egyptian automotive sector. The group was honored with the Global Skills Award from Al-Futtaim Group, securing the first and second places in the "Service Engineers" category in an international competition that included more than 30,000 engineers and technicians from different automotive brands in the Middle East, a testament to its excellence.

During the annual After-Sales dealers seminar, which brought together its network of accredited distributors, TEG celebrated receiving the Silver Award from Toyota Motor Corporation in the After-Sales Services sector, in addition to winning first place for the "Most Valuable Field Technical Report in Africa."

Subsequently, TEG honored its top engineers and technicians from the Toyota Egypt After-Sales Services network, who successfully achieved the highest standards in providing exceptional service to Toyota customers in terms of maintenance quality and customer service.

On this occasion, Ahmed Monsef, CEO of Toyota Egypt Group, expressed his pride in the achievements of the group and its accredited distributors, attributing these successes primarily to the company's significant focus on human resources. He highlighted that the team, which includes a group of highly professional employees, engineers, and technicians passionate about developing their skills, has been instrumental in earning numerous international awards and recognitions over 45 years since the company's establishment in Egypt.

Monsef also expressed his great joy at the transformation of TEG’s training center in Abu Rawash into becoming the main regional training center accredited by Toyota Global for Africa since 2022, enhancing its regional standing on the continent.

"11 African countries participate in the courses and events organized by Toyota Egypt's training center, including Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Nigeria, and Gabon. This year, the center organized courses attended by all the aforementioned African countries,” he added.

TEG has branches in several governorates, including Cairo, Giza, Alexandria, Ismailia, Alamein, and Sharm El Sheikh. The group also manages a wide network of 58 accredited distributors across Egypt, providing car sales services as well as direct sales of genuine spare parts and oils to Toyota customers nationwide.