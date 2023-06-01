DHL aims to reduce all logistics-related emissions to net zero by the year 2050, including that of its transport subcontractors.

Dubai, UAE: DHL Global Forwarding’s digital road freight platform Saloodo! has announced that it will be the first logistics company to introduce the UAE’s first electric Mercedes-Benz truck. The fully electric 40-ton eActros 300 Tractor is particularly suitable for heavy-duty distribution transport and compatible with all common semitrailers. Exclusively used by Saloodo! the truck will contribute to reduce carbon emissions in the UAE in line with DHL’s ambition to achieve net zero carbon emissions by the year 2050.

The Saloodo! team began investigating sustainable road freight solutions within the MEA Region towards the end of last year. After shortlisting the options suitable for the region’s harsh climate and several rounds of negotiations with key manufacturers, the Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 from Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA (DCV MENA) and Emirates Motor Company – Commercial Vehicles (EMC CV) was chosen to be the first Saloodo! electric truck in the UAE and MEA region.

Tobias Maier, CEO Saloodo! MEA said: “As we march towards our goal of zero carbon emissions by 2050, DHL remains committed to serving our customers with smart digital solutions that improve sustainability and efficiency. Our investment in the UAE’s first electric truck, Mercedes-Benz eActros 300, is another step to pioneer innovative solutions which help us achieve our ambitious sustainability goals and create unique solutions for our valued customers. We are proud to put vision into practice.”

President & CEO of Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA, Kay-Wolf Ahlden said: “Today, we celebrate a ground-breaking partnership between Daimler Commercial Vehicles MENA, DHL, Emirates Motor Company – Commercial Vehicles (EMC CV) and Al Safa, a collaboration that embodies our shared commitment to a greener, more sustainable future. As the first truck customer in the MENA Region to embrace our Mercedes-Benz eActros 300 Tractor, DHL sets a powerful example in the realm of zero-emission transportation solutions. This fully electric marvel, equipped with our cutting-edge eAxle technology and two integrated electric motors, delivers both power and efficiency. With a remarkable gross combination weight of up to 40 tons, it proves that heavy-duty distribution transport can be environmentally friendly without compromising performance. Together with DHL, we are driving the transformation towards emission-free logistics, forging a path towards a cleaner, healthier planet for generations to come.”

As an asset light organization, DHL has not purchased or leased the electric truck directly but has partnered with long-term partner Al Safa Transport in UAE who purchased the electric truck on behalf of DHL. The truck will be utilized, for instance, for DHL’s sustainable multi-modal cooperation with Etihad Rail. With this, DHL will go the extra mile to have an end-to-end sustainable and CO2 efficient logistics solution for customers. It will also be a part of customer events at DHL’s MEA Innovation Center in Dubai South.

DHL rolled out its digital road freight solution platform, Saloodo! in the Middle East and Africa, to inject greater transparency, real time visibility and efficiency into regional road networks. Saloodo! provides a digital platform that connects shippers and transport providers for road freight needs. With these pathbreaking initiatives, DHL is also fully embedding sustainability across its operations, while connecting people, enabling trade and helping businesses to grow.

