Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world’s largest district cooling services provider, has reported a significant increase in the number of Emirati nationals employed in various professional and administrative roles within the district cooling industry, as Emiratisation witnessed a remarkable growth in the company by the end of 2024. Empower stated that female employees accounted for 45.37% of its Emirati workforce, while men employees represented 54.63%, reflecting the company’s commitment to fostering gender balance in the workplace and attracting the best emerging national talent.

H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “Empower places the recruitment and empowerment of national talent at the top of its priorities. We are committed to advancing the UAE’s human capital development by enhancing productivity and efficiency, increasing engagement in strategic and vital economic sectors, and equipping Emirati employees with the tools to embrace future advancements and address current and emerging challenges.”

Bin Shafar further explained that Empower’s integrated framework and strategic plan are delivering measurable results, contributing to the UAE government’s vision of increasing Emiratization rates by encouraging active engagement in vital industries.

He added: “Emiratization and the recruitment of qualified Emirati talent have been fundamental to Empower’s hiring strategy since its inception. We believe that investing in the nation’s citizens is the best approach to sustaining the UAE’s development and growth. This not only supports the country’s progress but also solidifies its position as a global leader across various indices.”

Bin Shafar also emphasized Empower’s commitment to empowering and integrating Emirati women into the workforce, fostering their professional growth within the district cooling sector in alignment with the UAE leadership’s vision, which recognizes women as equal partners in the nation’s development journey.