Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Tourism Development Fund has signed a memorandum of understanding with Dan Company, one of the Public Investment Fund companies specializing in agri, eco, and adventure tourism that offers a mix of daytime hospitality experiences and overnight stays, with the aim of supporting investments in the agritourism sector in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of the National Tourism Strategy.

The agreement was signed by the CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri, and the CEO of Dan Company, Abdulrahman Abaalkhail. This agreement comes within the framework of the Fund’s goal to support and encourage the private sector by providing financing programs for farm owners and developing the business of the agritourism sector, supporting the future of tourism and enhancing the Kingdom’s position as a promising global tourist destination.

Commenting on the signing, Qusai bin Abdullah Al-Fakhri, CEO of the Tourism Development Fund, said: “This memorandum reflects our firm commitment to developing and enabling all investments in the tourism sector and creating qualitative investment opportunities for the private sector to support the future of the tourism industry in the Kingdom and enhance its competitiveness, providing unique experiences for our visitors. It also contributes to the sustainability and growth of the tourism sector, which is considered one of the pillars of economic development.”

Al-Fakhri added: “Integrating rural agricultural elements into tourism programs will enrich visitors’ experiences and provide them with a unique opportunity to discover the beauty of nature and its competitive potential and to connect with the local agricultural culture.”

Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of Dan Company, welcomed the signing of the memorandum with the Tourism Development Fund, stressing that it will support the development of agritourism projects that contribute to the development of this sector.

He said, “The agreement with the Tourism Development Fund aims to contribute to the development of a sustainable local tourism system by providing financing solutions to our partners, farm owners, to enable them to diversify their activities, build prosperous businesses, and enhance the economic and social situation of local communities. It will also provide opportunities for visitors to learn more about traditional and modern agricultural practices, discover amazing outdoor activities, and enhance their connection to the nature of the Kingdom.”

Through its various programs and activities, The Tourism Development Fund works to support tourism investment by providing financing solutions and facilities with the aim of enhancing tourism investment, contributing to creating a sustainable tourism future in the Kingdom, and enhancing its leadership in the global tourism system in accordance with the National Tourism Strategy within the Saudi Vision 2030.

About Dan Company:

Dan Company is a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company that aims to contribute to the development of the tourism sector by embracing the Kingdom’s captivating nature and introducing its rich agricultural diversity through agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, strengthening the connection between people and nature. Dan's unique integrated business model includes owned and franchised assets is a pioneering approach in the global tourism industry.