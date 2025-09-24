Beirut – Since the launch of the VIA Road Safety Awareness Programme in Lebanon in 2022, TotalEnergies has influenced the behavior of more than 20,200 students across the country, aged 10 to 16 years, about road safety.

A TotalEnergies Foundation initiative, VIA is an educational programme where the Company works with young people to bring safe mobility to their attention. For the fourth deployment of VIA Programme in Lebanon, the Company once again partnered with the Lebanese International Road Safety Academy (LIRSA) to conduct awareness sessions for more than 10,000 local students from 7 schools for the year 2025.

The three-phased programme, that extended from April till August, uses creative learning methods enabling these students to develop their own safe mobility awareness and adapt their behaviors to their own environment. Twenty student ambassadors were selected from every school and were required to propose innovative ways to drive road safety awareness amongst their peers and within their community.

Three-phased programme:

1. Observation Phase: Mapping out actual and perceived risks around the respective school’s surroundings;

2. Recommendation Phase: Developing recommendations on ways to improve the safety of students’ journey to and from school;

3. Awareness-raising Action Phase: Advocate importance of road safety awareness to other students in their respective schools.

Four local winning teams of the 2025 VIA Programme were announced during a ceremony held at Sursock Museum in Beirut. The winners were selected based on a set of criteria – concrete analysis, clarity of proposed recommendations, and quality and impact of the awareness-raising actions – by a local jury, including: Caline Zgheib, Head of Marketing, Communication & CSR Unit, TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon; Elsa Yazbek Charabati, Senior Journalist; Gen. Joseph Mousallem, Head of the Public Relations Division of the Internal Security Forces; Roland Baz, VP HSSE – Chief Security Officer, TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon; Sabine Sciortino, Cultural and Cooperation Counsellor, Director of the French Institute in Lebanon; Prof. Wassim Raphael, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering and Architecture, Director of the Master in Management of Road Safety, Saint-Joseph University of Beirut; Yasmin Al-Natour, Journalist.

Adrien BÉCHONNET, Managing Director & Country Chair, TotalEnergies Marketing Lebanon, said: “Youth education and road safety are two of TotalEnergies’ priority focuses. For the past four years, many brilliant young minds, through their innovative ideas, have exhibited strong and resolute commitment to advocating safe mobility. The ability to influence more than 20,200 local students bears testament to the success of the VIA Programme in the country. We will continue to invest time and effort to educate the younger generation about safe mobility with the aim of ensuring safer roads for the community in the years to come.”

Kamel IBRAHIM, Co-Founder and Managing Director, Lebanese International Road Safety Academy (LIRSA) also said: “We are proud to execute the VIA Programme implemented by TotalEnergies to promote pedestrian safe mobility among school students. We believe that through education and active involvement, we can significantly reduce road accidents and create safer pathways for pedestrians, especially school students. We appreciate corporates like TotalEnergies that are positively impacting the Lebanese community through their CSR strategies and outreach. We will continue to strengthen pedestrian rights through such corporate partnerships.”

The winning teams:

Antonine Sisters School Mar Doumit – Roumieh, Collège Oriental Basilien – Zahle and Collège Notre Dame des Sœurs Antonines – Kfarchima are respectively first, second and third winners of the VIA Road Safety Awareness Programme for 2025. A special merit prize was awarded to Al Farouk School – Deir Ammar in recognition of their outstanding work.

The top winner will advance to the finals of TotalEnergies’ International VIA Programme that will start in November 2025. The finals winning team will travel to Paris and get the opportunity to meet various stakeholders in the fields of education and road safety and participate in numerous cultural and discovery workshops.