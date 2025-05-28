Muscat, Oman: A group of leading UAE-based companies have signed Letters of Intent to explore investment opportunities in the newly announced Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone, a major industrial and logistics hub being developed at the Oman-UAE border.

The companies, many of which are based in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza), represent a diverse range of sectors, including logistics, manufacturing, steel fabrication and packaging. The companies include:

Al Bayader: a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable food packaging

a leading manufacturer and distributor of sustainable food packaging Apparel Group : a retail operator managing over 80 fashion and lifestyle brands

: a retail operator managing over 80 fashion and lifestyle brands Camtech Manufacturing : a manufacturer of high-performance industrial valves

: a manufacturer of high-performance industrial valves Conares : one of the region’s largest private steel manufacturers

: one of the region’s largest private steel manufacturers Indu Kishore Logistic : a specialist in freight forwarding and multimodal logistics

: a specialist in freight forwarding and multimodal logistics Kimoha Entrepreneurs : a provider of labeling, packaging, and RFID solutions

: a provider of labeling, packaging, and RFID solutions NAFFCO : a global leader in fire safety and life protection solutions

: a global leader in fire safety and life protection solutions New East: a leading distributor of automotive spare parts

a leading distributor of automotive spare parts Oriental General Trading : a diversified trading and distribution company

: a diversified trading and distribution company Palmon Group : a developer and operator of industrial and logistics facilities

: a developer and operator of industrial and logistics facilities Technical Resources : production and supply of high-tech generators, industrial pumps, and components linked to Parker oil and gas products

: production and supply of high-tech generators, industrial pumps, and components linked to Parker oil and gas products Spinneys: diversified food manufacturer and distributor

While the Letters of Intent are non-binding, they reflect strong private sector interest in leveraging the Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone as a platform for regional expansion and cross-border trade.

His Excellency Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO, DP World, said: “The early interest shown by leading companies in the UAE reflects the strong potential of the Al Rawdah Economic Zone to transform trade and logistics between our two nations. Our vision is to create an integrated ecosystem that will open fresh opportunities for businesses and contribute to the long-term prosperity of the UAE and Oman.”

Strategically located in Oman’s Al Buraimi Governorate, Al Rawdah Special Economic Zone will provide cross-border connectivity to key regional trade corridors, including Jebel Ali Port.

Designed to support a wide range of industrial, processing and commercial activities, the zone will initially be focused on opportunities in automotive-related manufacturing, injection molding, textiles and apparel, steel fabrication, logistics and trading.

With strong backing from both the UAE and Omani governments, the Al Rawdah zone is set to become a strategic gateway for industrial growth and regional economic integration.

The zone is being developed by Mahadha Development Company, an Emirati-Omani joint venture in which DP World is the majority partner. Phase 1 of the project will cover 14 square kilometres, with expansion plans to reach 25 square kilometres in Phase 2.

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 100,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.