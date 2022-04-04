Under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Fahr bin Fatik Al Said, the top Omani brands were felicitated in a gala evening hosted by His Excellency Shaikh Salim Bin Mustahail Al Mashani on 30th March at Al Bustan Palace – A Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

TM Done got the coveted ‘Brand of the Year’ Award. The notable winners in different categories for Top Omani Brands included Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Omantel, Shell V-Power, Khedmah, ahlibank, Bank Dhofar, Bank Nizwa, National Finance, National Life & General Insurance and United Securities. The other winners included Global Education Services Company, Tibiaan Properties, Bahar, Dahabi, Mazoon Dairy, A’Saffa Foods, Amouage, Al Bustan Palace – A Ritz Carlton Hotel, Global Phone Technology (GPT), German University of Technology (GUtech), GulfCyberTech E-Solutions, Oman Refreshment Company and Techno Plastic Industry.

The event was organized by United Media Services (UMS). The winning brands were selected as per a survey of the top Omani brands done by Alam Al-Iktisaad in partnership with Arabian Research Bureau. The top Omani brands trusted and preferred by the consumers across industry segments included banking, luxury, food & beverages, manufacturing, lifestyle, insurance, e-commerce, corporate, education, finance, technology, telecom, hospitality, digital payments, mobile retail, real estate and fuel, etc.

The event was attended by top business owners, C-suite executives and heads of brand, marketing & communication from leading companies in Oman. The event was supported by Khedmah, United GCC Fund, United Securities, Arabian Research Bureau and UMS Digital.