Dubai – Best Places to Work has officially announced the Top 30 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2025, recognizing organizations that continue to set the benchmark for employee engagement, workplace excellence, and people-centric leadership across the region.

This year’s ranking highlights employers from a wide range of sectors, including healthcare, government, finance, technology, retail, hospitality, and manufacturing. These organizations are united by their strong commitment to fostering positive workplace cultures, investing in employee development, and adopting forward-thinking people practices.

Leading employers in the 2025 ranking include AstraZeneca, Roshn, Nahdi Medical Company, Schneider Electric, and Quill, all of which have demonstrated consistent excellence in leadership, employee well-being, and organizational culture. The list also features a strong presence of both private and public sector organizations, reflecting the region’s growing focus on sustainable workforce development and employee experience.

The Best Places to Work certification recognizes top-performing employers based on a comprehensive assessment of HR practices and employee feedback. For the 2025 program, hundreds of organizations across the Middle East were evaluated on key dimensions such as leadership effectiveness, employee engagement, people strategy, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion, and work-life balance.

The Top 30 Best Places to Work in the Middle East for 2025 are:

AstraZeneca ROSHN Nahdi Medical Company Schneider Electric Quill Kinan Barns Saudi Downtown Company Novartis British American Tobacco (BAT) Nera Jouf Strategic Development Office Bidaya Finance Acino UTEC GAC Marine L.L.C Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services Sela Saudi Xerox Gulf Hotels Group Saudi Air Navigation Services SPIMACO Axelerated Solutions BSH Home Appliances Group Remat Al-Riyadh Development Co. MPM Properties Egyptian Company for Cosmetics (ECC) CONNECT Professional Services SISCO Holding National Development Fund (NDF)

Insights from the 2025 program reveal that high-performing organizations in the Middle East continue to prioritize employee well-being, leadership transparency, career development, and flexible work models. Despite evolving economic and workforce challenges, these companies have succeeded in maintaining strong engagement levels and creating environments where employees feel valued, supported, and motivated to perform at their best.

Best Places to Work is an internationally recognized certification program, widely regarded as the Platinum Standard for identifying and celebrating excellence in workplace culture. Each year, the program partners with organizations across the Middle East to provide data-driven insights that help improve HR practices, strengthen employee engagement, and drive long-term organizational success.

For more information about the rankings and the Best Places to Work program, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org.