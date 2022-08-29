Dubai, UAE – Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool Restaurant Dubai, the new lifestyle destination at Palm West Beach, has named its leadership team ahead of its mid-September opening.

Transporting guests into the Tonino Lamborghini world, recognized as the epitome of high-end Italian design and craftsmanship, Dubai’s own Tonino Lamborghini skypool restaurant with music, dining, entertainment, and art as key elements will be managed by a team who will take things to a new level.

Overseeing the branded Restaurant are founders Russell Treadwell sand Alex Blahyj. Treadwell brings 20 years of experience in Operations, Business Development and Procurement as CEO of Fendale Logistics. His hospitality projects include restaurants in the UK and Dubai. He’s currently based in the Middle East Region, providing excellent knowledge of wide and varied market sectors within the regions, the Far East and the Indian subcontinent. He can express the entrepreneurial spirit required to lead and succeed whilst offering dynamic business solutions.

Co-Founder Blahyj has a solid entrepreneurial background and vast experience in manufacturing, retail, and logistics. He launched his logistics company, Fendale Logistics, in 2016, which has developed into a global business with offices in Asia, the Middle East, and the UK. In addition, he has a proven track record in securing well-known brand names through reliable, flexible services and transparent communications. A keystone to this success is his passion for staff and customers, with the belief that people are central to any successful long-term venture. Empowering staff and working closely with customers have always been crucial to his business.

Alex and Russell share the same passion and drive for starting and growing disruptive businesses in their respective industries.

“Our vision is to create a sophisticated dining experience within a rustic/authentic setting offering the very best Mediterranean cuisine. The aim is to catapult Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum skypool Restaurant into the Dubai scene as an up-and-coming, elegant, and classy skypool restaurant and bar and as an all-in-one go-to spot in Palm West Beach,” explains Treadwell and Blahyj.

Joining Treadwell and Blahyj are Sidney Visser and Alex Mcnally as General Manager. Starting his career in early 2000, Visser has worked his way up the ranks. For over a decade, he has opened and/or operated around Tenerife, South Africa, Bali, and Dubai, including some of the city’s highest-profile venues such as Zero Gravity, Soho Beach, and several other stand-alone lifestyle concepts. He has demonstrated success, and the teams and venues he managed have been recognized with more than 15 industry awards for pioneering concepts, unique events, and being the best beach club.

“I strongly believe in leading through people and creating an effective team that “lives the brand” and that’s what I will do as General Manager for Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool Restaurant,” said Visser.

Meanwhile, Mcnally brings a successful track record and over ten years of experience spanning Australia, England, and Dubai. He was inspired to work and travel internationally and joined the prestigious luxury Jumeirah Hotels. Mcnally also managed the award-winning café Tom&Serg in Dubai.



“I have always been passionate about hospitality, the connections with guests, the buzz of a busy restaurant, and coming up with innovative ideas and menus. Assigned as General Manager, I will be hardworking, efficient, and a great mentor to the team,” added Mcnally.

At the heart of the culinary team and responsible for the fine cuisine at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool Restaurant is Executive Chef Sydney de Hart. He brings 16 years of luxury culinary experience to the role. A committed, determined and passionate chef, he previously worked in the Top 5 best Fine Dining restaurants in Beijing, received more than 15 awards, and reached TripAdvisor NR12 best Fine Dining restaurants of the World. As Executive Chef, he will oversee the kitchen operations at Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum and will create and deliver memorable dining experiences through a new culinary approach.

“My motto is to cook from the heart and to love what you do so guests will experience this in my food. I have mastered and created my own style of cooking techniques throughout my career, and this is what I will implement in the restaurant,” he confirms.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool Restaurant Dubai is located on Level 14 of Radisson Beach Resort at West Beach The Palm Jumeirah. Open from Monday to Sunday, from 11:00 am to 1:00 am. It has a seating capacity of up to 300 guests. Follow them on Instagram at @tlmarenostrumdubai.