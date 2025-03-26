KSA – In today’s insight-driven world, where expertise, speed, and agility define success, Toluna is taking a bold step forward. The global insights leader is unifying its family of brands – Harris Interactive, GutCheck and MetrixLab- under a single, refreshed identity: Toluna.

This strategic transformation is the culmination of years of sustained investment in technology, AI, world class research expertise, high quality first-party data and global scale - firmly establishing Toluna at the forefront of next-generation insights.

By uniting under a single brand, Toluna is streamlining its value proposition: one partner delivering contemporary end-to-end solutions - from agile research to advanced analytics - powered by first-party data. At the heart of Toluna’s transformation is the integration of AI across its platform, accelerating speed to insight, enhancing data quality, and unlocking deeper consumer understanding

This transformation is strengthened by MetrixLab’s expertise in brand, product, and communications research, Harris Interactive’s best-in-class methodologies, and GutCheck’s agile, human-centric solutions - now combined under one unified platform.

“Over the past 25 years, we have worked hard to build a global insights powerhouse - seamlessly integrating research expertise, technology, first-party data, and flexible service models,” said Frédéric-Charles Petit, Founder and CEO of Toluna. “Bringing our brands and people together under Toluna is more than a brand refresh - it’s a strategic milestone that reflects our shared vision that began in 2000: reshaping the insights industry and delivering even greater value to clients navigating constant change.

Our relentless commitment to empowering a better world through trailblazing insights culminates today and while this milestone marks a new chapter for Toluna, our journey is far from over—we remain focused on continuous innovation, especially through the responsible and dynamic use of AI, to help our clients navigate complexity and anticipate what’s next.”

With this evolution, Toluna is also introducing TolunaID - the new name for its dedicated division serving research agencies and consultancies - reinforcing its legacy of industry-leading quality and expertise in this sector. Toluna Start, the company’s advanced insights technology platform, has been refreshed to align with the new brand identity, as has Influencers by Toluna, its proprietary first-party global panel community which continues to power agile, high-quality data collection across 70+ markets.

Georges Akkaoui, Enterprise Account Director at Toluna MEAT, remarked: “Saudi Arabia is undergoing a profound transformation, with businesses increasingly relying on real-time data and consumer expertise to stay ahead. Toluna now offers a complete ecosystem of market research capabilities — from agile studies to sophisticated brand trackers and more — built on a high-quality panel, tested methodologies, decades of research expertise, global reach, and the responsible use of AI. This integrated approach empowers organizations across the Kingdom with trustworthy market and consumer intelligence, enabling them to make confident, informed decisions. As Saudi Arabia advances toward its Vision 2030 goals, Toluna is proud to support this digital evolution, helping businesses embrace change and unlock new opportunities with clarity and confidence."

About Toluna

Toluna is the global research and insights leader that enables businesses to make smarter, data-driven decisions - faster. For 25 years, we have partnered with the world’s leading brands, delivering transformative impact through our advanced technology platform, comprehensive solution portfolio, expansive global first-party panel, and world-class team of leading research experts. Since 2019, we’ve made significant investments in artificial intelligence to enhance automation, accelerate insight delivery, and unlock deeper understanding at scale. With 40+ offices worldwide, Toluna operates in 70+ countries, redefining the future of insights. Learn more at www.tolunacorporate.com.

