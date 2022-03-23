Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Little ones are in for a fabulous Spring break this year! The Galleria Al Maryah Island is hosting a CoComelon experience from 26 March – 2 April. The CoComelon zone is inspired by the number one children’s YouTube Channel and promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Families and little ones are invited to visit the CoComelon zone on Level 3 at Central Kitchens and enjoy a fun-filled learning experience in the Melon Patch Academy and the Melon Patch Playground, featuring a combination of kids’ activities like hopper balls, the alphabet carpet, doh-sand, DIY cards and many more arts and crafts. Plus, JJ will be making three appearances daily at 5:00pm, 6:00pm and 7:00pm for a photo opportunity the little ones won’t forget.

To gain access to the CoComelon zone, guests must simply present a receipt of AED 100 or more from any store at The Galleria, which is valid for entry for two kids from the same family.

Experience the global kids’ phenomenon that is CoComelon for the first time in Abu Dhabi, only at The Galleria this spring break.

ABOUT THE GALLERIA AL MARYAH ISLAND

The Galleria Al Maryah Island is Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination, offering unrivalled shopping, dining and entertainment. Guests can discover 400 stores, including 100 food and beverage outlets, and world-class family entertainment for all ages.

A wide range of international and regional brands such as Zara, H&M, Virgin Megastore, Toys ‘R’ Us, Debenhams, The Cheesecake Factory and Paul Café, complement many first-to-Abu Dhabi brands such as Books Kinokuniya, Abercrombie & Fitch, American Rag Cie, Kendall + Kylie, and Decathlon. The destination also houses the world’s most coveted luxury fashion, high-end jewellery and fine-dining brands. These include Chanel, Cartier, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Rolex and Van Cleef & Arpels, along with award-winning fine-dining venues situated on the island’s waterfront promenade such as Zuma, Nusr-Et, LPM Restaurant & Bar and Coya. This complete offering creates a unique shopping and dining experience for guests.

A world-class entertainment offering also caters to all members of the community, with the region’s first National Geographic Ultimate Explorer, a play-based family attraction; the UAE’s first Zero Latency virtual reality experience; the emirate’s largest theatre and only IMAX experience – a 21-screen VOX Cinemas; a flagship Xtreme Zone family entertainment centre, a Caboodle interactive play zone and three rooftop parks catering to family activities.

This incredible offering sets The Galleria apart as the most exciting retail, culinary, entertainment and lifestyle hub in Abu Dhabi.

For more information about The Galleria Al Maryah Island, please visit www.thegalleria.ae or join us on social media @TheGalleriaUAE, #AtTheGalleria.

ABOUT AL MARYAH RETAIL COMPANY

Al Maryah Retail Company is a retail management company established by Mubadala Investment Company, offering services such as asset management, property management, investment management, and leasing services for The Galleria Al Maryah Island – Abu Dhabi’s leading lifestyle destination. The business serves as a curator of experiences of the future that unite people and create communities while creating value to its shareholders.