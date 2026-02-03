Doha, Qatar: TOD, the home of sports and entertainment in MENA and part of beIN Media Group, today announced the rollout of MultiView and FanZone, two new interactive features designed to transform how fans experience live sports across the region. The announcement was made at Web Summit Qatar, underscoring the platform’s commitment to building next-generation, fan-first streaming experiences ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The features have been running in a soft launch and pilot phase over recent weeks, with early engagement data showing strong adoption across the GCC, Egypt, and Jordan, signaling growing demand for more immersive and participatory sports viewing.

FanZone, part of the broader TOD360 experience layer, enables fans to engage with live matches in real time through interactive elements such as predictions, polls, quizzes, and live cheering, bringing community and participation directly into the viewing experience. MultiView, on supported devices, allows fans to watch multiple live matches simultaneously on a single screen, giving them greater control over how they follow their sports world.

Together, these features reflect the platform’s strategy to move beyond passive viewing toward personalised, interactive, and multi-screen experiences that fit seamlessly into modern fan lifestyles.

Peter Mrkic, Managing Director of TOD-MENA, said, “The future of sports streaming is not just about delivering content. It is about deepening connection. With MultiView and FanZone, we are giving fans more control, more context, and more ways to participate in the moments that matter most. The strong response we have seen across the GCC, Egypt, and Jordan during our pilot phase reinforces that audiences in this region are ready for experiences that go beyond watching and into truly engaging with sport.”

Mrkic added that the launch forms part of the platform’s long-term roadmap as TOD prepares for the global spotlight of the FIFA World Cup 2026™, ensuring fans across MENA can experience major sporting moments with greater choice, flexibility, and immersion.

