Doha, Qatar – The world’s highest-level championship is set to captivate sports enthusiasts globally as the World Athletics Championships returns from August 19-27. Live streamed on TOD, region’s leading sports and entertainment platform, the championship will be accessible to millions of sports fans around the MENA.

Among the highlights of this month’s thrilling World Athletics Championships field and track action on TOD, subscribers will get the opportunity to see the legendary Mutaz Barshim as he sets his sights on an unprecedented fourth gold medal in the championship.

Over 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries will be competing for the 49-gold medals up for grabs at Budapest’s National Athletics Centre.

The world’s biggest-name athletes are taking part in sporting history, as TOD brings the world’s top athletes including Fred Kerley, Mondo Duplantis, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and Faith Kipyegon right to your fingertips. MENA fans will focus on the fiercely competitive Barshim, one of the most decorated athletes ever in the history of the high jump whose sharing of his Olympics Gold medal in Tokyo 2021 with Gianmarco Tamberi fascinated fans worldwide.

John-Paul McKerlie, VP Marketing & Sales at TOD said: “The championships are a must for sporting fans being the pinnacle of athletics competition. We will stream every minute of the action and capture the excitement from the arena as Hungary hosts its biggest-ever sporting event.”

