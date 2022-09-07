Existing Android TV users can download the platform from Google playstores

The platform brings 35,000+ hours of premium Arabic, Turkish & English entertainment along with popular kids shows

TOD to offer unrivalled live sports content from beIN SPORTS, including FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM

TOD, Middle East's homegrown OTT platform with more than 35,000 hours of premium entertainment and sports content, announced its big-screen launch on September 7, across 21 countries in MENA. The platform can be installed in Android supported TVs, enabling customers to stream 35,000+ hours of entertainment options, including blockbusters, top Arabic, Turkish, international, children's content, and outstanding new TOD Originals. Compared to other OTT platforms in MENA, TOD also exclusively houses and live streams sports content, which is a significant differentiator.

Commenting on the launch, John Paul Mckerlie, VP Marketing and Sales, TOD said, "We are delighted and thrilled to bring TOD’s great content slate to the TV screens of MENA. At TOD, we endeavour to bring a one-stop entertainment centre to all our subscribers. With our entertainment, sports and combi subscription plans, our customers will definitely find more control, value and options while consuming the content of their choice. Furthermore, with our sports streaming offers in UHD and Dolby Atmos sounds, we bring to our subscribers an immersive stadium audio experience like never before."

"In addition, viewers will also be able to pause a program on their Android TV and continue watching on the TOD app on their smartphone, on the go, meaning that they will never need to miss their favourite moment," he added.

The platform comes with the ability to connect up to 5 devices and gives viewers exclusive access to some of the latest Hollywood movies, series from Warner Bros, HBO MAX, Miramax, Digiturk, Sony Pictures Television, and kids’ content, as well as 22 beIN entertainment channels featuring users’ favourite cooking shows, drama & kids shows.

Its sports offerings include live sport and replays from top leagues, competitions, and access to 24 premium beIN SPORTS channels. The platform exclusively streams live and recorded sports like the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, UEFA Champions League, English Premier League, LaLiga, Turkish Super Lig, Bundesliga, NBA, and every Grand Slam tennis tournament, among others. TOD also offers unique features to sports enthusiasts like live stats and interactive timelines for certain matches.

Built around current customer needs, TOD incorporates latest technologies to provide an integrated and personalized experience that enhances live viewing, content navigation and accessibility. TOD is available across the entire MENA region including Qatar, UAE, Kuwait, KSA, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Algeria, Sudan, South Sudan, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Chad, Mauritania, and Libya.

About TOD

TOD is a subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) that aims to deliver its subscribers exclusive access to unrivalled sports content and more than 35,000 hours of premium entertainment content. A family-friendly and personalised platform, TOD offers the best blockbusters and top Arabic, Turkish, and International content and children’s programming. The platform also holds a range of new original content productions through “TOD Originals”.

For more information on “TOD”, please visit www.tod.tv or contact us at: media@tod.tv.