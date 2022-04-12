TOD, a subscription based over-the-top (OTT) platform, offers more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment and sports content including blockbusters, top Arabic, Turkish, international, and children’s programming, together with a range of outstanding new TOD Originals. TOD also exclusively houses all beIN SPORTS content, the leading sports broadcaster in the region.

Careem has teamed up with TOD during Ramadan to offer their customers both food and entertainment.

Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, customers who order from Careem’s food delivery service will enjoy a 30-day subscription to TOD’s entertainment package.

The Holy Month of Ramadan is a time of reflection and calm, so locals and expats alike will find themselves with a little down-time to spend with family and friends. Food and entertainment go together and the new collaboration between TOD and Careem allows viewers to access more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment content including blockbuster Hollywood movies, captivating Turkish series, TOD originals and much more while enjoying delicious food anytime, anywhere.

Khaled Nuseibeh, General Manager of Careem EMGCC, said: “Ramadan is a time for families to gather and bond over meals. We want to add to that experience by offering food and entertainment to our customers, so they never miss a moment of entertainment at iftar or suhoor. Through our partnership with TOD, we hope to give our customers in Qatar another way to feel connected with their loved ones during the holy month.”

The partnership between TOD and Careem will see a number of further promotions and collaborations announced throughout the year.

TOD is available on multiple platforms across web, Android, and iOS devices. Viewers can subscribe to TOD’s range of packages by visiting www.tod.tv.

-Ends-

About TOD

TOD is a subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) which aims to deliver its subscribers exclusive access to unrivalled sports content, along with more than 10,000 hours of premium entertainment content. A family-friendly and personalised platform, TOD offers the best blockbusters and top Arabic, Turkish, and International content, as well as children’s programming. The platform also holds a range of new original content productions through “TOD Originals”.

Built around current customer needs, TOD incorporates the latest technologies to provide an integrated and personalised experience that enhances live viewing, content navigation and accessibility; a game changing premium experience.

For more information on “TOD”, please visit www.tod.tv or contact us at: media@tod.tv.