

Doha, Qatar — TOD, the leading sports and entertainment streaming platform from beIN MEDIA GROUP, has renewed its multi-faceted partnership with Evo Sports Qatar, underscoring a shared commitment to grassroots sport and community impact across the country. The renewal agreement was signed and exchanged by Peter Mrkic, Managing Director, TOD MENA, and Tommy Westmoreland, Founder, Evo Sports.

Since the partnership began, TOD has become an integral part of the Evo ecosystem, elevating brand presence, activating new community programs, and deepening engagement with athletes and families. The collaboration has directly enabled Evo Sports to launch and scale new programs, including Super Saturday Touch Rugby and Netball Leagues for adults and Volleyball for kids—initiatives developed outside the original partnership scope that are now core to Evo’s growing inventory. Looking ahead, Evo plans to expand age categories within existing sports—as seen with the recent growth of Girls’ Basketball—to open even more participation pathways for young athletes.

Peter Mrkic, Managing Director, TOD MENA, said, “Evo Sports is a benchmark for community sport in Qatar, and we’re proud that TOD is part of that daily journey—from training grounds to family conversations at home. This renewal is about much more than logos on shirts; it’s about fueling participation, unlocking new programs, and building a generation that connects with sport on and off the field. Together, we’re turning grassroots passion into lifelong fandom.”

Tommy Westmoreland, Founder, Evo Sports, said,“TOD has been more than a partner—they’ve become part of our community. Their support has helped us introduce new sports, elevate competition opportunities locally and internationally, and deliver standout kits that our members wear with pride. This partnership has been instrumental in our expansion, and we’re excited to grow further—adding new age groups and pathways so even more young people can experience sport at the highest level.”

Evo Sports plays a pivotal role in the local sports community with various grassroots initiatives. Notably, in 2024, Evo Football teams took on elite competition, securing victories against clubs like Man City, Juventus, and PSG, and competing in the prestigious Mina Cup.Its swimming squad dominated the region’s biggest swim meets in Oman and the UAE, bringing home numerous medals, while Evo Netball squads at all age levels participated in tri-series events across Qatar. The renewed agreement will continue to align premium sports and entertainment offerings from TOD with Evo’s on-the-ground community footprint—strengthening brand affinity, expanding participation, and inspiring the next generation of fans and athletes across Qatar.

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers over 60,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content, including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD is also the leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour, all four Grand Slams and Formula 1 among the notable ones. Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV

About Evo Sports

Evo Sports is Qatar’s leading multi-sport academy, offering world-class training and development across various sports, including football, swimming, netball, and basketball. Established in 2007, Evo Sports aims to create a vibrant community for athletes of all ages and abilities. The academy is dedicated to advancing sports excellence in the country through its expert coaching staff and state-of-the-art facilities. Tailored programs empower athletes to achieve their full potential in a welcoming environment that fosters inclusivity. Specialized programs are available for both boys and girls, with a strong emphasis on grassroots development and growing girls-only programs. Evo Sports is more than just an academy; it is a community where passion meets performance, built on the core values of teamwork, excellence, and respect.