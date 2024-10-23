This collaboration focuses on enhancing athlete training, fostering community engagement, and promoting sports participation in alignment with Qatar’s 2030 Vision.

TOD, the go-to platform for streaming services across the MENA region, is thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership with Evo Sports, a leading multi-sport coaching organization dedicated to nurturing young talent across various athletic disciplines. The signing ceremony took place at Doha College, the home of Evo Sports. The event featured the official signing of the contract.

This collaboration is an opportunity for the Evo Sports community while reinforcing TOD commitment to youth sports development. By joining forces, they aim to inspire young athletes both on and off the field, court, and pool. As part of this partnership, TOD will serve as the official sponsor for the 2024-2025 season, with its logo featured on all Evo Sports kits across various sports, including football, basketball, swimming and netball. This collaboration also empowers young athletes to engage more deeply with their sports, aligning with Qatar’s 2030 Sports Vision.

Tommy Westmoreland, Founder and Director of Academies at Evo Sports, shared his excitement “We are thrilled to partner with TOD and welcome them into the heart of our Evo Sports community. This partnership marks an important milestone for us, as it will enhance the experience for our athletes, coaches, and families across all of our programs. TOD commitment to supporting youth development and promoting sports participation makes them an ideal partner for us, and we’re eager to see the positive impact this collaboration will have both on and off the field.”

John-Paul, Vice President of Marketing and Sales at TOD, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership “At TOD, we are deeply committed to supporting the development of young athletes. By partnering with Evo Sports, we are able to extend this commitment to a community that values the growth of its athletes both on and off the field. We are excited to contribute to their journey and to see the positive impact this collaboration will bring.”

Evo Sports plays a pivotal role in the local sports community with various grassroots initiatives. Notably, in 2022, Evo Sports participated in the FIFA World Cup with their athletes serving as the official ball crew for the tournament.

About TOD

TOD brings premium sports and entertainment content to viewers across the MENA region. The platform offers over 60,000 hours of premium Arabic, Turkish, International, Blockbuster, and Children’s Entertainment content, including titles from leading Western Studios. TOD is also the leading sports streaming platform for MENA, with exclusive rights to live-stream matches from various sporting events, including the UEFA Champions League, Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Turkish Super Lig, Europa League, NBA, ONE Championship, Davis Cup, ATP Tour, all four Grand Slams and Formula 1 among the notable ones.

Learn more about TOD TV: www.TOD.TV

About Evo Sports

Evo Sports is Qatar’s leading multi-sport academy, offering world-class training and development across various sports, including football, swimming, netball, and basketball. Established in 2007, Evo Sports aims to create a vibrant community for athletes of all ages and abilities. The academy is dedicated to advancing sports excellence in the country through its expert coaching staff and state-of-the-art facilities. Tailored programs empower athletes to achieve their full potential in a welcoming environment that fosters inclusivity. Specialized programs are available for both boys and girls, with a strong emphasis on grassroots development and growing girls-only programs. Evo Sports is more than just an academy; it is a community where passion meets performance, built on the core values of teamwork, excellence, and respect.